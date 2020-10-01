Prince Kaybee's #ProjectHope aims to empower women in music
With just one day to go, music producer and hitmaker Prince Kaybee is set to drop his new album titled Project Hope, which features 10 up and coming female vocalists from all over the country.
Having always been one for working with young and fresh new talent, Project Hope is Kaybee's tribute to women and advocacy against gender-based violence.
GOOD MORNING,#ProjectHope is HERE😅. Just two more sleeps then we out with the most anticipated album at the moment.— K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) September 30, 2020
Song: @MtetoTalitha - Yehla Moya pic.twitter.com/Bji9EzUh4L
In August, Kaybee revealed he would be expanding on his initial idea of working with one female artist to working with a larger number of artists.
The Hosh hitmaker's latest offering comprises different genres that showcase raw South African talent.
The 10 aspiring female vocalists chosen by Prince Kaybee include Thembisile Q, Thalitha, Bridgette Vocalist, Thobile Ngidi, Katz the Singr, Ruby Rose, LaNeo, Sanda, Basetsana and Nosipho Sibisi. The musicians, who come from all walks of life and different parts of the country, have joined forces for the album, which promises to be a chart topper.
When he first announced the project Kaybee wrote, “After thinking long and hard, I realised it's unfair to choose one lady because of the overwhelming talent displayed. Instead, I have chosen 10 winners. Each winner gets to do a song with me, we will then compile an album called #ProjectHope.”
Taking just five days to complete, Kaybee's collaborative effort with the help of Msaki saw the idea come to reality.
As the album continues to generate excitement on the socials, Kaybee also announced that it will be an annual project to celebrate Women's Month. However, next year, he'll also include aspiring male artists.
Kaybee also shared on social media how excited he was that the album was already doing a lot for some of the vocalists, as they got booked to sing at the Arts Alive Festival.
Listen I AM PROUD. 3 of the #ProjectHope ladies bagged their first gig, the album is not even out yet.— K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) October 1, 2020
Babies are performing at the Arts Alive Fest TODAY. Please help me congratulate them❤️🙏🏾❤️ @MtetoTalitha @SandaEsse @GogoMaNgwenya pic.twitter.com/PCsrbDgz8p
It will be sold on all digital platforms across the internet and the artists will benefit from the sales.