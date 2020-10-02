IN MEMES | Fans think Musa Mseleku's 'united wives' was always a front
“Those women hate each other,” one viewer of Uthando Nes'thembu said.
While polygamist Musa Mseleku's wives never sold the narrative that they were all BFFs, they certainly worked hard in the first season of the reality show to convince fans that they at least got along. Now, however, fans are starting to see the cracks.
After watching Thursday night's episode, viewers are convinced that Musa's four wives harbour a lot of hate for one another. Even through their screens, fans could feel the intensity and sense the hostility in the Mseleku living room, as the family attempted to have a family meeting in which one of the items on the agenda was discussing giving the third wife, MaKhumalo, her perfect wedding.
The reactions from the wives as Musa spoke to them convinced viewers that the wives don't actually like each other one bit. As they were talking, the candy crush queen, aka MaYeni, was playing the popular game on her phone. And when she spoke in her diary session, sis said she didn't feel like saying anything because she was hungry!
Meanwhile, MaCele was her usual “no nonsense” and “I actually don't like any of you” self.
She explained that the wives had actually seen less of each other during lockdown and she had got used to the peace that came with not seeing them or interacting with them daily.
MaKhumalo said the meeting was awkward and fans could have sworn that it was only MaNgwabe's body that attended the meeting because it seemed like mentally she was miles away.
Basically, Musa was talking to himself the whole time. Here's how tweeps reacted to the episode.
Honestly These Wives Hate Each Other— Mokoena ❤️ (@LeboMashia) September 26, 2020
On The Other Side Macele Is Bully #Uthandonesthembu
Looking at the wives facial expressions makes me uncomfortable #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/eBnEpUki8p— YouTube: eKa Mathye 🐘 (@shirl_eey) October 1, 2020
I don't like how Mamkhulu seems to always not want her happiness surpassed more than the other wives she needs to know that her man will be SHARES equally amongst 3 other companions 😑😑😑😑🙄🙄🙄 #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/ylW0NnW5lg— BadboyF|ames🔥 (@Sakhilenavy21) October 1, 2020
I really don’t see happiness in all of these women’s faces. It’s honestly evident that they don’t like being in the same space. #UthandoNesthembu— Lee Fenty ❣️👸 (@uLeerato) October 1, 2020
If she keeps destroying everybodys plans, next time they gone have salad with no pizza I swear! #uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/igBiDfLFqM— TheFosgate (@Thando_Fosgate) October 2, 2020
That silence at the table from @MusaMseleku_ wives yho— IG:Joy-Zelda (@joy_zelda) October 1, 2020
So akward #uThandoNesthembu pic.twitter.com/P8E6glZxPU
The disrespect towards MaKhumalo is too much,her men @MusaMseleku_ told her to plan the wedding for this year,now she won't marry anymore becos uMamkhulu MaCele says so First wives think the world revolve around them now they must wait for her before he remarry #uThandoNesthembu pic.twitter.com/5XlzNEkaTz— IG:Joy-Zelda (@joy_zelda) October 1, 2020
Lol fourth wife always looks like she’s pissed the fcuk off😂😂#Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/q4cyHRDgk8— Que Zulu (@QueZoolew) October 1, 2020
The Dynamics of this polygamous marriage is unfair. The wives are starting to see but MaKhumalo has it worse shame. But they all adults who decided to marry the same man but my heart breaks for MaKhumalo #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/Ve4cSb8Xzm— Bianca_Gold (@Bianca_gold_110) October 1, 2020
I have nothing to say about MaNgwabe, ungene azi kahle ukuthi there are 3 wives laphaya, 3!!!— Beloved| 🇿🇦 (@thabilelr) October 1, 2020
Maybe she thought the young ones would be favorites, akabuzanga elangeni!
There is only one queen in that castle, MaCele! 🙈😎#Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/cQcjQpMWEe
#Uthandonesthembu I don't know if many of u know this toxic thing of saying "wives in polygamous marriage should not get along,if they do it means something is not right".So some husbands are the one that breeds grounds for jealousy,disrespect nd drama. pic.twitter.com/bQ77gbScsG— @Proudly012 (@Proudly012) October 1, 2020