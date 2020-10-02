IN MEMES | Fans think Musa Mseleku's 'united wives' was always a front

While polygamist Musa Mseleku's wives never sold the narrative that they were all BFFs, they certainly worked hard in the first season of the reality show to convince fans that they at least got along. Now, however, fans are starting to see the cracks.

After watching Thursday night's episode, viewers are convinced that Musa's four wives harbour a lot of hate for one another. Even through their screens, fans could feel the intensity and sense the hostility in the Mseleku living room, as the family attempted to have a family meeting in which one of the items on the agenda was discussing giving the third wife, MaKhumalo, her perfect wedding.

The reactions from the wives as Musa spoke to them convinced viewers that the wives don't actually like each other one bit. As they were talking, the candy crush queen, aka MaYeni, was playing the popular game on her phone. And when she spoke in her diary session, sis said she didn't feel like saying anything because she was hungry!

Meanwhile, MaCele was her usual “no nonsense” and “I actually don't like any of you” self.

She explained that the wives had actually seen less of each other during lockdown and she had got used to the peace that came with not seeing them or interacting with them daily.

MaKhumalo said the meeting was awkward and fans could have sworn that it was only MaNgwabe's body that attended the meeting because it seemed like mentally she was miles away.

Basically, Musa was talking to himself the whole time. Here's how tweeps reacted to the episode.