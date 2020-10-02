LISTEN | Teddy of 'Gomora' fame on how it feels to be an award-winning actor

He admitted that after the initial excitement of winning the award, he was worried about how having people constantly sing his praises would affect him.

“When it happened I was a bit overwhelmed. I was mostly worried about myself, that maybe I might drown in this pool of people congratulating me and applauding me every time. But then now, I'm just like, let me stick to my formation and not be drained or overwhelmed by it,” he said.

The young actor said a part of him still couldn't believe that he had won an award for his very first TV role. He said it was ironic that last year this time, all he could think about was whether he would be able to get a job after graduation.

His worst fear, Sicelo said, is climbing the mountain of fame too quickly and then failing to maintain being on top and falling. The young actor says he makes conscious choices every day to make sure that he works hard to maintain the excellence that won him the accolade.

“I am worried now that whatever next role I get, people are going to have high, high expectations. However, if this is God's plan for my life, so be it.”