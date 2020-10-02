Nomsa Buthelezi & wife on their tough lobola talks

A year after they tied the knot, actress Nomsa Buthelezi and her wife Zandile Shezi have reflected on the first year of marriage and the hurdles they've encountered, including their tough lobola negotiations.

Nomsa and her bae took to Facebook to share a live video in which they went down memory lane starting from how it was love at first sight when they met, how they got over their initial shyness, overcame tough lobola negotiations and how their love had since blossomed.

Zandile revealed that lobola negotiations were rocky at first but in the end things worked out for the best.

“I started proposing at the reception. She tried avoiding the subject but I persisted. When I proposed, she didn’t believe me until I told her to ask for a date from her father. A date for lobola negotiations was set and my team left for Joburg. At first it was difficult, because they were demanding a high price but my chief negotiator convinced them. Eventually they reached common ground,” Zandile said.

Nomsa recalled how after they started seeing each other and Zandile decided to propose marriage to her, she didn't believe her for the longest time. However, as far as love goes, it was love at first sight for the OPW presenter.

“We got married last year on September 28. We met in Mpumalanga at Riah and Simphiwe’s wedding and it was my first gay wedding. When I saw Zandile, I told my make-up artist there’s my type. Then Zandile also noticed me ...”

In the Facebook Live video a beaming Nomsa said she was more in love with Zandile than she's ever been and from the look Zandile gave her in response, fans could see that she was also totes smitten!

Watch the video below.