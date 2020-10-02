TshisaLIVE

Nomsa Buthelezi & wife on their tough lobola talks

“At first it was difficult, because they were demanding a high price.”

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
02 October 2020 - 07:00
Nomsa Buthelezi and her partner Zandile Shezi celebrated their one year anniversary recently.
A year after they tied the knot, actress Nomsa Buthelezi and her wife Zandile Shezi have reflected on the first year of marriage and the hurdles they've encountered, including their tough lobola negotiations.

Nomsa and her bae took to Facebook to share a live video in which they went down memory lane starting from how it was love at first sight when they met, how they got over their initial shyness, overcame tough lobola negotiations and how their love had since blossomed.

Zandile revealed that lobola negotiations were rocky at first but in the end things worked out for the best.

“I started proposing at the reception. She tried avoiding the subject but I persisted. When I proposed, she didn’t believe me until I told her to ask for a date from her father. A date for lobola negotiations was set and my team left for Joburg. At first it was difficult, because they were demanding a high price but my chief negotiator convinced them. Eventually they reached common ground,” Zandile said.

Nomsa recalled how after they started seeing each other and Zandile decided to propose marriage to her, she didn't believe her for the longest time. However, as far as love goes, it was love at first sight for the OPW presenter.

“We got married last year on September 28. We met in Mpumalanga at Riah and Simphiwe’s wedding and it was my first gay wedding. When I saw Zandile, I told my make-up artist there’s my type. Then Zandile also noticed me ...”

In the Facebook Live video a beaming Nomsa said she was more in love with Zandile than she's ever been and from the look Zandile gave her in response, fans could see that she was also totes smitten!

Watch the video below.

Speaking to Sunday Times last year just after she announced her then pending nuptials, Nomsa shared that her social media timeline was flooded with questions on how she planned to navigate the cultural requirements of a Zulu wedding.

“We knew it wasn't going to be simple, but we have two families that accept us and love us and were willing to try to make this work for us. Zandile is very respectful of tradition and she sent her family over to mine to ask for my hand and pay lobola. We were determined from the get-go to do everything right.

“At the end of the day, these traditions are made for two people who love one another and whether they are two women or two men shouldn't bother anyone,” she said at the time.

