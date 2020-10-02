Prince Kaybee begs tweeps not to take things 'too seriously'

While many people take what goes down on the socials to heart, music producer and hitmaker Prince Kaybee has cautioned fans not to take things “too seriously”.

Kaybee uttered these sentiments after he agreed with rapper AKA when he tweeted that he was the “anti-celebrity celebrity”.

Replying to the Supa Mega's tweet saying, “Yerrr I don’t like that group”, Kaybee rattled a tweep's feathers who came at him asking whether or not he was a “celebrity”.