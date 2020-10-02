Prince Kaybee begs tweeps not to take things 'too seriously'
While many people take what goes down on the socials to heart, music producer and hitmaker Prince Kaybee has cautioned fans not to take things “too seriously”.
Kaybee uttered these sentiments after he agreed with rapper AKA when he tweeted that he was the “anti-celebrity celebrity”.
Replying to the Supa Mega's tweet saying, “Yerrr I don’t like that group”, Kaybee rattled a tweep's feathers who came at him asking whether or not he was a “celebrity”.
The Hosh hitmaker then jokingly replied to the tweep, saying he was a Twitter celeb sending his army of fans to come to his defence.
One of Kaybee's fans came after the tweep urging him to unfollow him.
Kaybee shortly stepped in with a “call for calm”, telling his fans not to take things that happen on Twitter “too serious”, as some tweeps aren't that up to speed with all that's happening.
Guys please don’t take things that happen here too serious, the person on the other side is watching a series and he will only see your vulgarity 9 episodes later🤷🏾♂️ https://t.co/mos5hPZXuC— K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) October 1, 2020