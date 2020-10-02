TshisaLIVE

Prince Kaybee begs tweeps not to take things 'too seriously'

02 October 2020 - 12:00 By Masego Seemela
Prince Kaybee wants social media users to take things lightly.
Image: Prince Kaybee/ Instagram

While many people take what goes down on the socials to heart, music producer and hitmaker Prince Kaybee has cautioned fans not to take things “too seriously”. 

Kaybee uttered these sentiments after he agreed with rapper AKA when he tweeted that he was the “anti-celebrity celebrity”.  

Replying to the Supa Mega's tweet saying, “Yerrr I don’t like that group”, Kaybee rattled a tweep's feathers who came at him asking whether or not he was a “celebrity”. 

The Hosh hitmaker then jokingly replied to the tweep, saying he was a Twitter celeb sending his army of fans to come to his defence.

One of Kaybee's fans came after the tweep urging him to unfollow him.

Kaybee shortly stepped in with a “call for calm”, telling his fans not to take things that happen on Twitter “too serious”, as some tweeps aren't that up to speed with all that's happening.

