Somizi is making a music comeback

02 October 2020 - 14:29
Somizi Mhlongo is making a music comeback.
Image: Instagram/Somizi

TV and radio personality Somizi Mhlongo is making a comeback to the music scene and will feature on award-winning jazz singer Judith Sephuma's latest album.

The Idol SA judge shared the news on his Instagram and said the upcoming collaboration was out of his comfort zone.

“Yesterday this friend of mine Judith Sephuma put me out my comfort zone like I've never been put before in my entire career. She asked me to collaborate with her on a song for her upcoming album,” said Somizi.

“Jesu (Jesus) my stomach was in knots all session. She was so patient and caring throughout and coaching me all the way.”

Somizi said he doesn't know what Judith saw in him to trust him on her project.

“I don't know what u see in me for u to trust me on yo project but God bless your heart. Now as I nervously wait for the final product ..." he added.

Judith also shared the news and thanked Somizi for being an “amazing friend”. 

“Yesterday was so amazing. Somizi came through. Thank you my friend,” she wrote.

“I love you for years, for days, and all of it. I am surrounded by greatness. All this is God’s grace and mercy. Tomorrow is another amazing friend of mine.”

Reality show star Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize congratulated Somizi on the collaboration.

“You are good for it friend, she said.

This is not the first time Somizi has made a return to music. In 2017, he returned with his house and gqom-influenced track Ngibonile featuring DJ and producer Heavy K. Somizi first ventured into the music scene in the early 2000s.

Listen to his track with Heavy K below.

