Somizi is making a music comeback

TV and radio personality Somizi Mhlongo is making a comeback to the music scene and will feature on award-winning jazz singer Judith Sephuma's latest album.

The Idol SA judge shared the news on his Instagram and said the upcoming collaboration was out of his comfort zone.

“Yesterday this friend of mine Judith Sephuma put me out my comfort zone like I've never been put before in my entire career. She asked me to collaborate with her on a song for her upcoming album,” said Somizi.

“Jesu (Jesus) my stomach was in knots all session. She was so patient and caring throughout and coaching me all the way.”

Somizi said he doesn't know what Judith saw in him to trust him on her project.

“I don't know what u see in me for u to trust me on yo project but God bless your heart. Now as I nervously wait for the final product ..." he added.