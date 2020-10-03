Bonang's MCC is going international!

Earlier this week, the star announced that since its launch in 2019 House of BNG has grown to become Woolworth’s top-selling MCC (Méthode Cap Classique).

A fan responded to the exciting announcement, suggesting to B that she should venture beyond Mzansi's borders. It was then that Bonang let the cat out the bag.

“Next up! Botswana!” she tweeted.

The international B-Force say they can’t wait to be popping bottles and sipping on that sweet, sweet House of BNG sparkling drink.

Here are some of the keen fans: