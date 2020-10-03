TshisaLIVE

Khanyi Mbau teases fans with new video & it gets the thumbs up from Mzansi!

03 October 2020 - 08:00
Image: Khanyi Mbau via Instagram.

Khanyi Mbau gave fans a sneak peak of a new music video this week, and the lit groove anthem already has the stamp of approval from SA.

Even though Khanyi is still mourning the death of her dad, the star is delivering content to fans.

She is pleasing the masses with what they want — more Khanyi!

THEY CALLED UPON ME.. . 10/2020

The artist took to Instagram to share clips from her latest release, Rise. Captioned simply with ‘10/2020’, we are already eager to have the song on repeat.

Referring to herself as "the sovereign", the video features Khanyi’s very on-brand opulence and Khanyi-esque visuals.

Mzansi responded to the teaser with excitement. Khanyi also received the stamp of approval for her latest work from stars including her brother Lasizwe, rapper Cassper Nyovest and Simz Ngema.

Watch the teasers for Queen Khanyi’s soon-to-be released song below:

RISE!!!!!! . ARE YOU READY!!!!

Earlier this year, the star made a comeback to the music scene with her song and music video Ubusuku Bonke. The seductive and fiery music was released in time for Valentine's Day.

Thanks Khanyi! Our playlists needed an update.  

