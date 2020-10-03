TshisaLIVE

WATCH | 'Will & Grace' actor Leslie Jordan loves 'Jerusalema': 'It’s spreading love all over the world'

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
03 October 2020 - 10:00
Actor Leslie Jordan joins in the 'Jerusalema' craze.
Image: Instagram

American actor Leslie Jordan has joined the long list of international superstars that includes Cristiano Ronaldo, Janet Jackson and Chance the Rapper who have fallen under the spell of Master KG's global hit Jerusalema. 

And, Master KG is feeling all the love! 

Leslie, who is best known for his role as Beverly Leslie in the iconic US sitcom Will & Grace, has become quite the internet sensation due to his cool and totes relatable social media content. Leslie has more than five million Instagram followers and almost all his videos go viral.

This was one of the reasons why Master KG was ecstatic to have the superstar sing his song's praises.

Master KG showed his gratitude for Leslie's post with heart and high five/praying hands emojis.

An excited Leslie took to his Instagram to tell his followers just how much he loves Jerusalema, which features singer and songwriter Nomcebo Zikode.

Oh boy, I found a song spreading love around the world that has a dance associated with it — and lets you eat food. It’s called #Jerusalema and it’s from SA. I love it,” read his caption.

In the video, the actor praises the song  as a “feel good” jam.

“It’s a song from SA. It’s made its way around the world and it is spreading the love at the same time,” he said.

Leslie then proceeded to grab his plate of food and attempted to do the song's viral dance challenge. It's the way Leslie dances with his face for Mzansi - he's feeling the song!

Watch Leslie in his element below:

Master KG responds to Ntsiki Mazwai’s '50/50 Nomcebo' split comments

Master KG wondered where Ntsiki's unsolicited suggestion came from.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Nomcebo Zikode reveals she was ready to give up on life before 'Jerusalema'

The songbird was depressed and on the edge of quitting her music career before the hit tune sparked an international dance craze.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

WATCH | Five of the best 'Jerusalema' dance challenges from Heritage Day

Here are the best five videos from South Africans putting their best foot forward and taking part in the 'Jerusalema' dance challenge
News
1 week ago

Master KG thanks SA for dancing, Ramaphosa didn't want to 'upstage anyone' with his moves

Everyone danced, but where was President Cyril Ramaphosa?
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

