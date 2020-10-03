WATCH | 'Will & Grace' actor Leslie Jordan loves 'Jerusalema': 'It’s spreading love all over the world'

American actor Leslie Jordan has joined the long list of international superstars that includes Cristiano Ronaldo, Janet Jackson and Chance the Rapper who have fallen under the spell of Master KG's global hit Jerusalema.

And, Master KG is feeling all the love!

Leslie, who is best known for his role as Beverly Leslie in the iconic US sitcom Will & Grace, has become quite the internet sensation due to his cool and totes relatable social media content. Leslie has more than five million Instagram followers and almost all his videos go viral.

This was one of the reasons why Master KG was ecstatic to have the superstar sing his song's praises.

Master KG showed his gratitude for Leslie's post with heart and high five/praying hands emojis.