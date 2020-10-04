AKA says he's the alpha dog of SA celebrities, owing his success to his fans
Rapper AKA took to Twitter this week to tell fans that he doesn’t mingle with SA’s famous, claiming he's the alpha dog of the “celeb” scene.
This week, the Fela In Versace hitmaker reminded fans that he doesn’t move in circles with other South African celebrities. The star says he moves to the beat of his own drum, calling himself the “anti-celebrity celebrity”.
He considers himself the alpha, in a lane of his own.
I don’t hang out in their cliques ... I don’t go to their houses, attend their lil parties & dinners because when it comes to “celebrity” culture in this country, I am the alpha and the O-MEGA.— AKA (@akaworldwide) October 1, 2020
“I don’t hang out in their cliques, I don’t go to their houses, attend their little parties & dinners because when it comes to 'celebrity' culture in this country, I am the alpha and the O-MEGA,” tweeted AKA.
He went on to remind his followers that the Bhovamania and his supporters are the reason he is the musician we love to hate and hate to love.
I don’t need the support of celebrities to be successful in ANYTHING I do ... they don’t buy shit, you do.— AKA (@akaworldwide) October 1, 2020
“I don’t need the support of celebrities to be successful in anything I do. They don’t buy sh*t, you do,” said AKA.
AKA stans came in full force to support their idol’s sentiments on his fame and fortune. Here are some of their responses:
El pudi is Talking Even Jesus and moses in heaven are paying attention. All Hail pic.twitter.com/x0edxsOVTU— Lenard mazibe (@Leonard03285004) October 1, 2020
Cheers to that AKA! Live your best life.