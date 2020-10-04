AKA says he's the alpha dog of SA celebrities, owing his success to his fans

Rapper AKA took to Twitter this week to tell fans that he doesn’t mingle with SA’s famous, claiming he's the alpha dog of the “celeb” scene.

This week, the Fela In Versace hitmaker reminded fans that he doesn’t move in circles with other South African celebrities. The star says he moves to the beat of his own drum, calling himself the “anti-celebrity celebrity”.

He considers himself the alpha, in a lane of his own.