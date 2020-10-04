Here's why Pearl Thusi's 'moving' interview with Tiwa Savage was hailed

Actress and TV presenter Pearl Thusi has again won over fan's hearts after executing a moving interview with Nigerian singer-songwriter Tiwa Savage on BET's Behind The Story.

Pearl sat down in a virtual interview with the singer who candidly spoke about her new album, women empowerment and controversy surrounding her and SA fans.

During the interview, Tiwa expressed her disapproval of the alleged treatment of Nigerians in SA in the wake of xenophobic attacks that took place last year. This led to Tiwa announcing her “boycott” of the country.

However, Tiwa used this platform to address her SA fans about the controversy and later apologised for how she came across.

“My tweet was taken out of context. Me not performing at the show wasn't targeted at all South Africans. I love South Africa,” she said.

While Tiwa apologised to Mzansi for the misunderstanding, viewers also got to see a young throwback of Tiwa's impressive singing ability back in the day.

Here are some of the reactions to the moving episode: