WATCH | This vlogger got Slikour high & it’s the most hilarious thing you’ll see today

LOL! Tweeps knew the joint was doing its job when Slikour said: 'Is this rock moving?'

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
04 October 2020 - 14:00
Slikour had the time of his life in the YouTube interview.
A video of Slikour that popped up on the Twitter TL had fans saying “this is the content we signed up for!” when they saw the SA hip hop veteran get high on “the herb”.

In the YouTube interview Spaces, Slikour spent the day in the life of young rapper Maglera Doe Boy, who “initiated” him into  smoking marijuana.

In the video, Maglera explains why he loves and smokes weed and what he's come to learn about the herd and the etiquette about it. Maglera also “teaches” Slikour how not to waste a puff and Slikour —  being a fast learner — quickly got the hang of it.

Fans noted just how fast he was puffing on the joint and a few seconds later, he was floating.

LOL! Tweeps knew the joint was doing its job when Slikour said: “Is this rock moving?”

It was a hilarious sight! Watch the clip from the full video below.

Everyone was in stitches after they saw the video.

Here are some of the reactions.

