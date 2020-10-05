TshisaLIVE

'He proposed and I said yes' - Khaya Dladla issa fiancé!

05 October 2020 - 14:00 By Masego Seemela
Khaya Dladla is set to walk down the aisle.
Image: Via TshisaLIVE

Congratulations are in order for radio personality and Uzalo actor Khaya Dladla who is set to wed bae Mercutio Buthelezi. 

The couple got engaged at the weekend at Ocean Reef Hotel in KwaZulu-Natal. 

Mercutio popped the question in front of close friends and family at a glam surprise engagement party. 

Taking to social media, an elate Khaya shared the news on Instagram with a snap of himself and bae sporting a gorgeous ring. 

So he proposed and I SAID YES

With a caption that read, "Our moment has finally arrived and his officially mine," Mercutio expressed how happy he was that Khaya said, "Yes".

Three years ago, Khaya called bullsh*t on the unspoken rule that friends' former lovers were "out of bounds", claiming it shows how selfish human beings can be. 

The Uzalo actor told TshisaLIVE he often discussed the role of Sis Dolly with his friends and they always debated about whether it was OK for someone to date their friend's ex. Khaya said for him, it was a no brainer.

"I have this particular stance on a matter that always brings heated debate at my house, and even on the show. The issue of dating a friend's ex, people always make it too deep. It really isn't and it reminds me of just how selfish human beings can be.

"I mean, if you don't want this partner of yours, why shouldn't the other people have him or her? What if my happiness is in my best friend's ex? Maybe I am meant to meet my future husband through my friend."

