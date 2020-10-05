K.O says his 'meekness' makes peeps think the game is easy

In February, K.O sat down with TshisaLIVE and responded to suggestions he was a "has-been".

Five or six years ago, K.O's star was shining bright with the release of the hit song Run Jozi and his Cashtime record label. It looked like nothing could stop the rapper.

However, after the collapse of the label, K.O experienced difficult times, and faced suggestions that he was no longer relevant.

Speaking on the TshisaPOD, Mr Skhanda World revealed how he had to adapt a strong willpower.

“You need to deal with those things. Psychologically, you need to be a beast about it. You need to have a strong will. When that was happening, I needed to take that in. I also needed to block out certain things.

“Certain things, unfortunately, get to you. You can be just sitting there, going through social media and looking at your mentions and seeing all these positive vibes. Then someone out of the woodwork comes and says you fell off, you're a has-been, call it a day.”

The Supa Dupa hitmaker told himself he wasn't going to give in to the hate.

“If I want to call it a day, I will call it a day on my own terms, not because someone decided [I should].”