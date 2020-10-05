K.O says his 'meekness' makes peeps think the game is easy
'I went against the grain to protect my legacy and brand when they tried ta get me tf outta here!'
After facing many adversaries in his music career, rapper K.O has opened up about how his meekness and smile makes being in the hip hop industry look “easy”.
The rapper recently lifted the lid on his journey in the music scene, claiming that even after many years in the game, there were “still mad folks who hate my entire existence outchea”.
K.O shared his views on Twitter, explaining how he had to go against the grain to protect his legacy and brand when “they” tried to push him out. He said God’s favour was the only reason he's still standing firm and hitting the charts today.
My meekness & smile make em think the game is easy. Still mad folks that hate my entire existence outchea, I went against the grain to protect my legacy & brand when they tried ta get me tf outta here! God’s favor the only reason I’m still standing 🕊— K.O (@MrCashtime) October 1, 2020
In February, K.O sat down with TshisaLIVE and responded to suggestions he was a "has-been".
Five or six years ago, K.O's star was shining bright with the release of the hit song Run Jozi and his Cashtime record label. It looked like nothing could stop the rapper.
However, after the collapse of the label, K.O experienced difficult times, and faced suggestions that he was no longer relevant.
Speaking on the TshisaPOD, Mr Skhanda World revealed how he had to adapt a strong willpower.
“You need to deal with those things. Psychologically, you need to be a beast about it. You need to have a strong will. When that was happening, I needed to take that in. I also needed to block out certain things.
“Certain things, unfortunately, get to you. You can be just sitting there, going through social media and looking at your mentions and seeing all these positive vibes. Then someone out of the woodwork comes and says you fell off, you're a has-been, call it a day.”
The Supa Dupa hitmaker told himself he wasn't going to give in to the hate.
“If I want to call it a day, I will call it a day on my own terms, not because someone decided [I should].”