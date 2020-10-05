Mihlali slams social media user's viral tweet about his gf refusing to get an abortion

Influencer and YouTube star Mihlali Ndamase has lambasted a social media user for allegedly not taking responsibility for his actions.

This after an unknown man's viral tweet about being upset that his girlfriend didn't want to have an abortion and intends to keep the child, even after he made it clear he was not ready to be a father.

"My girlfriend is pregnant and refuses to do abortion," said the social media user.

Feeling the man was being unreasonable and reckless, Mihlali put the Twitter user in his place, telling him he should have insisted on using protection if he didn't want children.

“The child is here now sana, man up and take responsibility for your actions,” read part of the influencer's reply.