TshisaLIVE

Mihlali slams social media user's viral tweet about his gf refusing to get an abortion

'Why didn’t you insist on using protection if you don’t want children?'

05 October 2020 - 12:00 By Masego Seemela
Mihlali Ndamase put a tweep in his place.
Mihlali Ndamase put a tweep in his place.
Image: Mihlali N via Instagram

Influencer and YouTube star Mihlali Ndamase has lambasted a social media user for allegedly not taking responsibility for his actions.

This after an unknown man's viral tweet about being upset that his girlfriend didn't want to have an abortion and intends to keep the child, even after he made it clear he was not ready to be a father. 

"My girlfriend is pregnant and refuses to do abortion," said the social media user.

Feeling the man was being unreasonable and reckless, Mihlali put the Twitter user in his place, telling him he should have insisted on using protection if he didn't want children.

“The child is here now sana, man up and take responsibility for your actions,” read part of the influencer's reply.

While many felt the man was selfish to expect his girlfriend to have an abortion, Mihlali felt women go through a lot to prevent pregnancy as opposed to men, who are mainly required to wear protection.

The tweep returned to the social media platform to respond to the backlash he received from women. 

"I'm being disrespected by Twitter women who think they know everything. They think they are the law, the beginning and the end. Bloody toxic feminists," he said. 

This isn’t the first time Mihlali has been vocal about her opinions on men.

Earlier this year, the YouTube star was called a “b*tch” after opening up about casual dating.

She responded with a video, telling the troll to stay in his lane.

“Men need to stop thinking they have a f**king opinion on women's bodies and what women do and their decisions.

“It has nothing to do with you. You are not going to come and police my behaviour, my decisions, my choices in 2020. This is not your mother's house!”

Mihlali: 'Men who know they don’t stand a chance with you are always hella bitter'

Influencer Mihlali Ndamase gets real about men: “Men who know they don’t stand a chance with you are always hella bitter"
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Wine, wildlife and a mystery bae? Inside Mihlali's weekend getaway

Fans are dying to know who Mihlali's bae is
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Boity stands by 'unemployed roaches' comment: 'If you didn’t insult me, it wasn’t for you'

Boity explains why she called unemployed men 'roaches'
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

Mihlali Ndamase still fuming after being s*ut shamed: Imagine listening to irrational thinkers

"Them seeing women unsubscribe from the patriarchy they constructed makes them itch. Let them be pressed, we won't be told what to do by them," ...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Somizi’s cooking reality show in lukewarm water with fans TshisaLIVE
  2. Cassper’s baby mama Thobeka urges people to report fake baby Khotso Instagram ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Khanyi Mbau’s daughter Khanukani has grown up to be her ‘mini-me’! TshisaLIVE
  4. Khanyi Mbau declares herself part of Beyoncé's ‘brown skin girls’ squad but ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Dineo Ranaka claps back at claims she is rude to her fans TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Catching the 'Table Mountain killer': How a ranger tracked a 'killing machine'
Former ANC MP Vincent Smith appears in court after turning himself in
X