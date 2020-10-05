Mihlali slams social media user's viral tweet about his gf refusing to get an abortion
'Why didn’t you insist on using protection if you don’t want children?'
Influencer and YouTube star Mihlali Ndamase has lambasted a social media user for allegedly not taking responsibility for his actions.
This after an unknown man's viral tweet about being upset that his girlfriend didn't want to have an abortion and intends to keep the child, even after he made it clear he was not ready to be a father.
"My girlfriend is pregnant and refuses to do abortion," said the social media user.
Feeling the man was being unreasonable and reckless, Mihlali put the Twitter user in his place, telling him he should have insisted on using protection if he didn't want children.
“The child is here now sana, man up and take responsibility for your actions,” read part of the influencer's reply.
Why didn’t you insist on using protection if you don’t want children? The child is here now sana, man up and take responsibility for your actions ♥️ https://t.co/Sy2swaH46n— Mihlali (@mihlalii_n) October 2, 2020
While many felt the man was selfish to expect his girlfriend to have an abortion, Mihlali felt women go through a lot to prevent pregnancy as opposed to men, who are mainly required to wear protection.
We put our bodies through the most to prevent pregnancy but asking a man to put on a condom is a lot?— Mihlali (@mihlalii_n) October 2, 2020
Yhu ha.a ayadika amadoda. https://t.co/FuO9pkKpkn
The tweep returned to the social media platform to respond to the backlash he received from women.
"I'm being disrespected by Twitter women who think they know everything. They think they are the law, the beginning and the end. Bloody toxic feminists," he said.
Women think their rights must always trump the rights of men. It cannot work like that. There will never be peace and order. We need to restore the natural way of things.— Aphiwe Fali #MajorSon (@WombShifter007) October 2, 2020
The unfortunate part is that when a woman wants to terminate a pregnancy its called abortion. When a man wants to terminate its called killing. The double standards are disgusting, especially in a world where women want to be equal with men, but only when its convenient for them.— Aphiwe Fali #MajorSon (@WombShifter007) October 2, 2020
This isn’t the first time Mihlali has been vocal about her opinions on men.
Earlier this year, the YouTube star was called a “b*tch” after opening up about casual dating.
She responded with a video, telling the troll to stay in his lane.
“Men need to stop thinking they have a f**king opinion on women's bodies and what women do and their decisions.
“It has nothing to do with you. You are not going to come and police my behaviour, my decisions, my choices in 2020. This is not your mother's house!”