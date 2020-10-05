Nkanyiso Mzimela of 'Isibaya' on hatred for his character: 'I just thank God I haven’t been moered yet'

Mastering the craft of acting is what Isibaya actor Nkanyiso Mzimela does best, which he believes is why viewers show him hate in real life.

Known for playing the role of Melusi on the hit telenovela, Nkanyiso revealed how he's still surprised he hasn't been beat up yet, judging from all the hate he gets in the streets.

The budding actor took to Twitter and spoke out about how his character really annoyed a lot of viewers who have started disliking him.

Although many tweeps felt he was “killing his role” by making some viewers feel some type of way about his bad behaviour, he expressed how grateful he was that he hadn't been “moered” yet.