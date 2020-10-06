Aaron Moloisi on jealous 'friends': 'Careful who you share your plans with'

TV host and actor Aaron Moloisi recently reminded his followers that their real enemies are often people in their close circles and advised them to keep their business to themselves.

The actor, who most people will remember for his staunch Christian character Madimetja of The Queen fame, took to his social media to remind his fans that not everyone in their circle acts in their best interests.

He warned people to be careful who they trust with their plans.

“Your biggest enemies are often right under your nose ... careful who you share our plans and successes with.”

Aaron advised people to save themselves and starve the “witches” of their personal dealings, to guarantee that they keep the bad vibes out.

“Your success ya ba hlantsa. Ngcisha abathakathi indaba zakho.”