TshisaLIVE

Aaron Moloisi on jealous 'friends': 'Careful who you share your plans with'

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
06 October 2020 - 15:00
Tv presenter and actor Aaron Moloisi played the role of Madimetja on 'The Queen'.
Tv presenter and actor Aaron Moloisi played the role of Madimetja on 'The Queen'.
Image: Via Aaron's Instagram

TV host and actor Aaron Moloisi recently reminded his followers that their real enemies are often people in their close circles and advised them to keep their business to themselves.

The actor, who most people will remember for his staunch Christian character Madimetja of The Queen fame, took to his social media to remind his fans that not everyone in their circle acts in their best interests.

He warned people to be careful who they trust with their plans.

Your biggest enemies are often right under your nose ... careful who you share our plans and successes with.”

Aaron advised people to save themselves and starve the “witches” of their personal dealings, to guarantee that they keep the bad vibes out.

“Your success ya ba hlantsa. Ngcisha abathakathi indaba zakho.”

The actor went on to engage with one of his followers on Instagram who explained that she felt her mother was her biggest enemy. He advised her to work things out with her mother, reasoning that mothers are built to love and that perhaps their relationship can be salvaged.

I wish you peace le mama hle ... sort out your differences. Your mom can never be your enemy even if abatla (she wanted to). Modimo le badimo (God and the gods) will never allow that. Don’t please baloi”

Aaron advised the follower to pray for her situation and against the evil forces behind her mother's behaviour.

“Sometimes the guilt of not raising you may manifests as jealousy. Meanwhile it’s misdirected jealousy of those who raised you. She feels she can’t be proud of raising you. You hold the key to that peace. Forgive yourself for low key being angry at her and let her know that you forgive her for being able to be there. Spread love o tla bona,” he said.

The actor said when all else fails, people ought to put their hope in a higher power.

Aaron has been in the entertainment industry for 18 years. He may be helping out the community in his capacity as the host of Moja Love's Umphakathi but there in the social media streets he'll always be remembered for his timeless beauty advice to his on-screen fiancé Mmabatho.

LOL! That was such an iconic TV moment!

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Forget MAC, The Queen's Madi says amaVaseline is the real beauty tip

Life hack: Vaseline solves everything, just ask Madimetja.
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Aaron Moloisi opens up about long-term friendship with Caster Semenya

Actor Aaron Moloisi has defended his long-time friend and athlete Caster Semenya in a recent interview, saying that people have a misconception that ...
TshisaLIVE
3 years ago

Nonke! AKA, Zinhle, Euphonik and Bonang win Drama Queen of the Year

It's been a rollercoaster year for AKA, Bonang, DJ Zinhle and Euphonik. The four were 'honoured' for their part in stealing the headlines this year ...
TshisaLIVE
3 years ago

Most read

  1. Somizi’s cooking reality show in lukewarm water with fans TshisaLIVE
  2. 'He proposed and I said yes' - Khaya Dladla issa fiancé! TshisaLIVE
  3. Khanyi Mbau declares herself part of Beyoncé's ‘brown skin girls’ squad but ... TshisaLIVE
  4. AKA praises 'his friend' Riky Rick for new songs & takes jabs at Cassper TshisaLIVE
  5. Black Coffee responds to haters with a picture of how he spent his weekend TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Catching the 'Table Mountain killer': How a ranger tracked a 'killing machine'
Former ANC MP Vincent Smith appears in court after turning himself in
X