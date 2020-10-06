TshisaLIVE

Baby Simba showed Cassper FLAMES when he was on sole parenting duty

“Kids are cute and all that, until they don’t wanna sleep”

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
06 October 2020 - 06:00
Cassper Nyovest loves being a daddy.
Image: Via Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

While there's no doubt that rapper Cassper Nyovest is having the time of his life in parenthood, the new father realised just how tough parenting can sometimes be this weekend when he took on the task alone for the first time.

Since the arrival of his young cub Simba, aka Khotso, Cassper has shared how blessed he feels to be surrounded by his family — who have been his and baby mama Thobeka Majozi's support system. However, at the weekend s*** went from zero to hundred real quick when Cassper gave Thobeka and their mothers “time off”.

What he thought would be a rosy day was a bit tougher than he anticipated because baby Simba was not in the best of moods.

My son was moody today. He didn't want to go to sleep and didn't want to let his mom help as it was her birthday. I wanted to win the war on my own,” Cassper said.

In fact, the lil dude was not having any of it, but Cass brought every trick in the book until he finally got Khotso to sleep.

Cassper felt so accomplished after he got his baby boy to sleep. If it had not dawned on him until that moment, that's when he realised babies are cute, until they are not!

Ntwana let me tell you something, children are cute and all but when they don't want to sleep, these cuties are a problem! You really need patience and energy! Ha ke gane Play Energy Drink ya mmpatala neh, mara they really come in handy cause big man showed me who is boss today!

But as one of his followers said, “You may have won the battle but the war is far from over”. It wasn't too long before the rapper was back fighting to get Simba to sleep.

Apparently the child has energy for days ... we wonder where he gets it from?

