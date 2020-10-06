Boity shuts down pregnancy rumours after tweeps label her cravings 'suspicious'
As if rumours about her dating Maps Maponyane aren't enough, rapper Boity had to come out to shut down the rumour mill after tweeps decided that the food cravings she shared on her TL meant that she is pregnant.
Sis woke up after a hectic weekend of groove with a hangover that wouldn't quit. The signs were there from the get-go as sis didn't want to get out of bed nor actually do anything except hunt for the food cravings she had.
So she took to her TL to ask where she can find mogodu (tripe) so she could satisfy her monster craving and after a few hours sis posted a picture of herself at a restaurant ready to do her cravings justice.
That's when tweeps decided to sneak onto her TL with pregnancy assumptions.
One guy asked her straight out, “Ain't you pregnant, you’re eating things my girl used to crave?”
But sis wasn't about to let that rumour catch on so she hit back real fast with a “I’m not pregnant. I’m hungover” tweet.
I’m not pregnant. I’m hungover. 🙄🙄🙄🙄 https://t.co/pPXUszCJFd— #OwnYourThrone👑 (@Boity) October 5, 2020
Obvs — as per Twitter norm — her response only made tweeps question her more.
Boity is no stranger to putting tweeps in their place when they get too personal and she did exactly that!
“Can’t believe some of y’all legitimately want to tell people when to have children. Le tsherane, maan. So weird,” Boity said.
Can’t believe some of y’all legitimately want to tell people when to have children. Le tsherane, maan. So weird. 😕— #OwnYourThrone👑 (@Boity) October 5, 2020
Haai but guys ... now the other kids can't even be hung in peace on these streets?
No ... y'all are hectic man!