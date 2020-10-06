DJ Zinhle becomes CEO of international champagne brand
DJ Zinhle is out here creating generational wealth and inspiring others...
DJ Zinhle has just announced that she has acquired equity in the international sparkling wine beverage, Boulevard Nectar Rosé, and has taken over as CEO.
Zinhle took to the socials on Tuesday to announce the big news, explaining she was building a better future and setting up a legacy for her baby girl, Kairo Forbes.
With a caption that read, "My team and I work really hard, words can’t describe this moment. Our hard work never went unnoticed. God really is the greatest," Zinhle soon saw her name hit the trends list on Twitter.
With nothing but congratulatory messages flocking her way, Zinhle even got a major shout out from the minister of transport Mr Fix himself.
Taking to Instagram, Zinhle revealed how she and her team had been working on the champagne deal for over a year and how she needed to operate at a level she never knew she could reach.
"I actually don’t know what to say, we’ve been working on this for over a year now and at the beginning, I didn’t believe it. At every meeting I’d feel like this required more from me, it’s huge, I needed to operate at a level I didn’t even know I could reach."
Let me get a bottle of @boulevard.rose to celebrate!!!!! 🥂 I actually don’t know what to say, we’ve been working on this for over a year now and at the beginning I didn’t believe it. At every meeting I’d feel like this required more from me, it’s huge, I needed to operate at a level I didn’t even know I could reach. My team and I work really hard, words can't describe this moment. Our hard work never went unnoticed. God really is the greatest. ❤️ Here's to celebrating your moments, the Boulevard way!!! Cheers 🥂 #boulevardxdjzinhle
Zinhle has been teasing the "big announcement" for some days now and now that Mzansi knows what it is, social media users can't help but stan her work ethic .
Here are some of the reactions.
