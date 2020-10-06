DJ Zinhle becomes CEO of international champagne brand

DJ Zinhle has just announced that she has acquired equity in the international sparkling wine beverage, Boulevard Nectar Rosé, and has taken over as CEO.

Zinhle took to the socials on Tuesday to announce the big news, explaining she was building a better future and setting up a legacy for her baby girl, Kairo Forbes.

With a caption that read, "My team and I work really hard, words can’t describe this moment. Our hard work never went unnoticed. God really is the greatest," Zinhle soon saw her name hit the trends list on Twitter.