Nomzamo Mbatha takes the reigns from Bonang to host this year's Miss SA event

Actress and media personality Nomzamo Mbatha has been announced as this year's host of the finale of the Miss SA beauty pageant.

She takes the reigns from media personality Bonang, who's been the host for several years.

Nomzamo will witness the crowning of Miss SA 2020 at The Table Bay Hotel in Cape Town on October 24.

According to a statement released to TshisaLIVE, Nomzamo said she has always been a huge fan of the beauty pageant, and it was a dream come true that she will host this year’s event.

“What the pageant has done in being a reflection of beauty, depth and power, not only for South African women but women all over the world, is something I truly admire.”

Her advice to the Top 10 Miss SA hopefuls is: “Set your intentions, let your light shine and know your superpower is being your truest self.”

Stephanie Weil, CEO of the Miss SA Organisation, said: “It is a coup for Miss South Africa to have Nomzamo host the pageant. We are passionate about celebrating young women and believe Nomzamo, with all she has achieved, is a perfect fit to host the pageant and an inspiration for all.”

The pageant finale will be screened live on M-Net and Mzansi Magic and will also be streamed live for an international audience.