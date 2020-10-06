TshisaLIVE

SABC denies 'Muvhango' is being canned, says it's airing another season

06 October 2020 - 07:00 By Masego Seemela
The SABC says that, far from being canned, 'Muvhango' is signed up for another season.
The SABC says that, far from being canned, 'Muvhango' is signed up for another season.
Image: Instagram/Muvhango

The SABC has disputed reports that one of Mzansi's favourite soapies, Muvhango, is to be canned, saying it was in fact recently signed up for another season.

This comes after, Sunday World reported that the national broadcaster was going to pull the plug should the soapie's ratings not improve.

The publication said the news came to the fore when soapie executives shared it with the cast and crew members after a luncheon last week. “The cast members were told the soapie has been given one more season to air and, if the situation doesn’t improve, it will be canned,” the paper said, quoting an unnamed source.

However, according to a statement provided to TshisaLIVE, acting SABC spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo said the SABC denied that Muvhango would be canned.

“All SABC programmes are subjected to evaluation based on a number of factors, including audience ratings, associated costs and relevance to the market. To this effect, the SABC is pleased to have signed a new contract for Muvhango for another season. Our viewers can look forward to watching their favourite programme on SABC2.”

The reports caused havoc on social media. Here are some of the reactions:

Omuhle Gela on pressure to ‘snap back’ after giving birth

“I refuse to snap back at the expense of my health."
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Film starring the late Candy Moloi & Charles Maja scoops international award

Both Charles ‘Big Boy’ Maja and Candy Moloi died earlier this year
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

WATCH | Lerato Zah shaves her head in honour of her late mom, veteran actress Candy Moloi

It's been a month since Candy Moloi's death.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Somizi’s cooking reality show in lukewarm water with fans TshisaLIVE
  2. Khanyi Mbau declares herself part of Beyoncé's ‘brown skin girls’ squad but ... TshisaLIVE
  3. 'He proposed and I said yes' - Khaya Dladla issa fiancé! TshisaLIVE
  4. AKA praises 'his friend' Riky Rick for new songs & takes jabs at Cassper TshisaLIVE
  5. Boity gets candid about living with ancestral gifts: Madlozi are hectic! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Catching the 'Table Mountain killer': How a ranger tracked a 'killing machine'
Former ANC MP Vincent Smith appears in court after turning himself in
X