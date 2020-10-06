WATCH | Actor Lusanda Mbane slams people asking her about farming in her DMs

While she has accepted that as a celeb her DMs will always be flooded with people looking for help, there are a few things Scandal! actress Lusanda Mbane will not accept, like people asking her to do research for them about random subjects like farming.

Lusanda is one of the few SA celebs who prioritises engaging with her followers on her social media platforms. Just like her fellow celebs, the weirdness of some DMs she receives know no bounds, but the good sis still tries to keep up with her fans.

However, it all got a bit much when people started asking for unreasonable help in her DMs, so she made a video to vent her frustration about:

People who say Hi, Hud, Wud, Wuw before they get to the actual point.

People who are looking for charity.

People who want her to help them gain fame.

And last, but certainly not least:

People who skip "Google what you want to know” before asking celebrities to help them with random subjects like farming.

Sis had words for them: “Guys, you can't ask me about farming, OK? You can't ask me to do research for you, I don't know anything about that. Stop thinking people on TV know everything about everything. No!

“My spaces are recruitment and training, I'm an actress and an entrepreneur. When you talk those languages that is when I may be able to help. But there's no way you can come to me and ask me about how people find funding for their farms.. I mean I don't know! That's why I don't have a farm myself. Find a person in that field who has done it successfully and ask them instead of making my inbox full and blocking the way for those I can actually help."

Lusanda went on to tell her followers to approach the right people for advice and to stop thinking celebs with millions of followers can help them.

Watch her two videos on the matter below: