WATCH | SK and brother Abdul Khoza give praise to Meshack Mavuso

Award-winning brothers SK and Abdul Khoza have paid homage to the legendary actor Meshack Mavuso for influencing them when they were younger.

The pair shared these sentiments with the veteran actor, saying they didn't know what they wanted to do but watching Meshack on TV sparked their love for acting.

Abdul is best known for his character as Qhaphela on Isibaya, and SK is best known as Shaka on The Queen.

In an emotional video SK shared on his Instagram, he and his brother can be seen hugging, being appreciative of winning awards for their acting. “We grew up watching you on TV. We saw you on Yizo Yizo not knowing where we wanted to go.

“Today, we are award-winning actors. And the fact that you walked up to this life, ngiyabonga.”