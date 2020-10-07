AKA slams troll trying to make DJ Zinhle’s win about him: Leave it alone man

Rapper and DJ Zinhle's baby daddy AKA refused to be used to dim Zinhle's light on Tuesday when he took to his TL to shut down a troll trying to drag his love life into Zinhle's big celebration.

After Zinhle announced her big money move of acquiring a bev and taking over as CEO of the international alcohol brand Boulevard Nectar Rosé, many people on the social media streets tried to rain on her parade by comparing her to AKA's ex-girlfriend Bonang Matheba.

When that failed, they tried to drag her baby daddy AKA into it. However, ubaba ka Kairo was having none of that!

“It’s weird how you can try to troll the pioneer of this entire industry while trying to discredit her success by involving me. Leave it alone man,” AKA said.