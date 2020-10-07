AKA slams troll trying to make DJ Zinhle’s win about him: Leave it alone man
“It’s weird how you can try to troll the pioneer of this entire industry while trying to discredit her success by involving me,” AKA said
Rapper and DJ Zinhle's baby daddy AKA refused to be used to dim Zinhle's light on Tuesday when he took to his TL to shut down a troll trying to drag his love life into Zinhle's big celebration.
After Zinhle announced her big money move of acquiring a bev and taking over as CEO of the international alcohol brand Boulevard Nectar Rosé, many people on the social media streets tried to rain on her parade by comparing her to AKA's ex-girlfriend Bonang Matheba.
When that failed, they tried to drag her baby daddy AKA into it. However, ubaba ka Kairo was having none of that!
“It’s weird how you can try to troll the pioneer of this entire industry while trying to discredit her success by involving me. Leave it alone man,” AKA said.
It’s weird how you can try and troll the pioneer of this entire industry while trying to discredit her success by involving me. Leave it alone man. https://t.co/AOwd5UosmD— AKA (@akaworldwide) October 6, 2020
Zinhle shared her great news on Tuesday after teasing a big announcement for a while. She said that she was setting up an empire for her daughter Kairo and was super proud of the legacy she would leave for her baby girl.
Taking to Instagram, Zinhle revealed how she and her team had been working on the champagne deal for more than a year and how she had needed to operate at a level she never knew she could reach.
“I actually don’t know what to say, we’ve been working on this for over a year now and at the beginning, I didn’t believe it. At every meeting I’d feel like this required more from me, it’s huge, I needed to operate at a level I didn’t even know I could reach.”
View this post on Instagram
Let me get a bottle of @boulevard.rose to celebrate!!!!! 🥂 I actually don’t know what to say, we’ve been working on this for over a year now and at the beginning I didn’t believe it. At every meeting I’d feel like this required more from me, it’s huge, I needed to operate at a level I didn’t even know I could reach. My team and I work really hard, words can't describe this moment. Our hard work never went unnoticed. God really is the greatest. ❤️ Here's to celebrating your moments, the Boulevard way!!! Cheers 🥂 #boulevardxdjzinhle