IN MEMES | Rami Chuene keeps viewers glued to ‘Isono’ as Jumaima!

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
07 October 2020 - 13:00
Actresses Nthati Moshesh and Rami Chuene form part of the 'Isono' cast.
Image: Instagram/Rami Chuene

Since Isono first aired, viewers have been trying to size up the enigmatic character of Jumaima, aka Juju, played by veteran actress Rami Chuene and Juju's antics have kept them coming back for more.

Fans can't figure Juju's character out, especially in relation to the matriarch of the story Mary (played by Nthati Moshesh), but the one thing they are sure of, is they can't get enough of her.

It's her unpredictable nature that keeps viewers glued to their screens and fans of Rami can't get over how childlike and naive she is as Jumaima, a side of her they didn't get a chance to see when she played villains like Muvhango's Khomotjo or The Queen's TGOM.

Jumaima is an eccentric gossipmonger who often buys into occasional conspiracy theories and gets the wrong end of the stick by making odd connections and pronouncements.

Fans can't get over the feeling that perhaps Mary has hypnotised Juju or that there's a traumatic experience from the past that keeps Juju tied to Mary against her better judgment. They can't wait for the story to reveal what Juju's deal really is but they are enjoying watching Rami build up the narrative.

Check out the top reaction from her fans on Twitter.

