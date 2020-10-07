Linda Mtoba slams people ‘acting shook’ that Bean is spoken to in vernac

Actress Linda Mtoba has joined many other young parents who prioritise ensuring their children primarily learn to speak in their home languages, and she's taken to social media to slam anyone who wants to imply her daughter Bean should be treated differently.

The mommy of one-year-old Bean asked people to stop referring to her speaking to her child in isiZulu or isiXhosa as her “teaching” Bean the languages because both vernacular languages are part of her identity.

“People often refer to me speaking to my child in isiZulu or isiXhosa (my language/home language) as 'teaching her', as if it’s not who she is too,” she said.