Master KG reacts to MTV EMA nomination: This is a life-changing moment for me
After taking the world by storm, Master KG has added another achievement to his name in the form of a nomination for the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA).
While he may have been snubbed by the SA Music Awards here in Mzansi, the world has done nothing but show Master KG love.
Master KG is nominated under the Best African Act category.
“Thank you so much MTV for this nomination in the Best African Act category at the EMAs. I'm so excited right now. This is a life-changing moment for me,” he said about the news.
Master KG isn't the only SA artist who bagged an EMA nod. The amapiano DJ duo and multitalented producers Maphorisa and Kabza De Small also received recognition.
Considering that they basically owned December 2019 and were responsible for hits that lit up the dance floors before Covid-19 shut everything down, the nod is deserved.
Master KG, Maphorisa and Kabza will be going up against some of Africa’s biggest acts from Nigeria, Uganda, and the DRC. These include Burna Boy, Rema, Uganda’s songstress Sheebah and Gaz Mawete of the DRC.
Burna Boy, who beat SA's Nasty C and Prince Kaybee to win the award last year, said: “A big thank you to my MTV family for nominating me again for this award, and to my fans all over the world for listening to and supporting my music.”
The 27th instalment of the awards will be staged on November 8 and fans can vote for their fave on the official MTV EMA site.