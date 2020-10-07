Master KG reacts to MTV EMA nomination: This is a life-changing moment for me

Master KG isn't the only SA artist who bagged an EMA nod. The amapiano DJ duo and multitalented producers Maphorisa and Kabza De Small also received recognition.

Considering that they basically owned December 2019 and were responsible for hits that lit up the dance floors before Covid-19 shut everything down, the nod is deserved.

Master KG, Maphorisa and Kabza will be going up against some of Africa’s biggest acts from Nigeria, Uganda, and the DRC. These include Burna Boy, Rema, Uganda’s songstress Sheebah and Gaz Mawete of the DRC.

Burna Boy, who beat SA's Nasty C and Prince Kaybee to win the award last year, said: “A big thank you to my MTV family for nominating me again for this award, and to my fans all over the world for listening to and supporting my music.”

The 27th instalment of the awards will be staged on November 8 and fans can vote for their fave on the official MTV EMA site.