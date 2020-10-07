SNAPS | Pearl Modiadie serves gorgeousness galore in her maternity shoots

Since breaking the news that she gave birth to her bundle of joy, TV and radio personality Pearl Modiadie is doing the most with her post-pregnancy snaps.

The new mommy is steaming up the socials with gorgeous never-before-seen pictures of her baby bump a month after giving birth.

With a caption that read, “The Power Of Creation”, the Metro FM midday drive DJ shared how “liberating” her pregnancy shoot was to her millions of fans.