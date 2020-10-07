Zola 7 promises fans an encouraging album soon: I’ve survived it all, you can too
Bonginkosi Dlamini, better known as Zola 7, has shared a message of encouragement to the youth of today.
The kwaito legend dropped some serious gems telling the younger generation that if he survived all the things they were going through today, they too could survive it.
Taking to Instagram, Zola encouraged young people who were in dismay about their lives to “hang in there” as his new music will help them make sense of it all.
“Fact is that I've survived it all [all the things the youth is going through or about to] so hang in there. I've been working, new music is on the way,” he wrote in part of his post.
Zola added that the youth's blessings had already been placed in their path. “You just don't know it yet #namanje!!!”
In September, Zola took centre stage on Cassper’s first episode of his A.M.N Sessions documentary series on YouTube.
The episode shows Cassper and Zola in studio working on a track together and doing what they do best: freestyling.
Feeling like it was a dream come true for him to work with his idol, Cassper described their collaboration as an honour.
“It would be my pleasure grootman. I would be honoured. Even just to be around you nje, I soak up so much wisdom. Let's talk during the week. I got something I think would work for us both,” Cassper wrote in a tweet.