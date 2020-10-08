Actress Nokuthula Mavuso on being proud to name her worth
'For the first time, I named my price without hesitation'
As discussions rage about how underpaid actors and actresses in Mzansi are, small screen star Nokuthula Mavuso is no longer afraid to name her price when it comes to securing TV gigs.
The actress shared the good news about not being worried to name her rate on Twitter, describing it as “breathing” while she didn't stress if they'd be put off and find someone else for the role.
In a tweet that has since seen people praise her for finding such confidence, Nokuthula wrote: “Something good happened today. Someone called asking for my rate. For the first time, I named my price without hesitation. It was as easy as breathing.
“I did not for a second worry about them finding someone else for the role. I didn't care to be honest. I know what I bring.”
Something good happened today. Someone called asking for my rate. For the first time, I named my price without hesitation. It was as easy as breathing. I did not for a second worry about them finding someone else for the role. I didn't care to be honest. I know what I bring.— 🌈Nokuthula Mavuso (@NoxNonozi) October 6, 2020
Nokuthula, however, revealed how it took a long time for her become confident about her price.
This is not the first time Nokuthula has sparked a conversation around actors who don't earn enough to sustain themselves.
In May, the former Rhythm City actress wrote a detailed Twitter thread to the minister of sports, arts and culture and to the SA presidency, detailing her struggle as a freelance actress.
She revealed she last worked in April 2019, before the birth of her child, and said she was in a particularly hard financial position.
In the thread, she explained that her upcoming gigs were postponed due to the global pandemic and the lockdown imposed in the country to curb the spread of Covid-19.
Nokuthula said the postponements meant she was hoping government would come through for her as promised with financial aid during the hard Covid-19 times.
She said the R150m relief fund allocated to help performers and artists during the lockdown would help her, but even after submitting all necessary documentation, she had been met with silent treatment.