Actress Nokuthula Mavuso on being proud to name her worth

As discussions rage about how underpaid actors and actresses in Mzansi are, small screen star Nokuthula Mavuso is no longer afraid to name her price when it comes to securing TV gigs.

The actress shared the good news about not being worried to name her rate on Twitter, describing it as “breathing” while she didn't stress if they'd be put off and find someone else for the role.

In a tweet that has since seen people praise her for finding such confidence, Nokuthula wrote: “Something good happened today. Someone called asking for my rate. For the first time, I named my price without hesitation. It was as easy as breathing.

“I did not for a second worry about them finding someone else for the role. I didn't care to be honest. I know what I bring.”