Anele trends after Kelly Rowland's pregnancy announcement and Mzansi Twitter is in tatters!
Radio personality Anele Mdoda made it onto the trends list yet again on Wednesday after tweeps couldn’t help but mention her in Kelly Rowland’s pregnancy announcement.
While Anele is mostly known as a comedienne of note on these Twitter streets, it is that one incident where she wasn't “nice” that always comes back to haunt her. That time she came for American singer Kelly Rowland, unprovoked.
It was back in 2019, when Anele replied in a now-deleted tweet to Sizwe Dhlomo's opinion that Kelly Rowland was the hottest in Destiny’s Child. In her tweet, Anele shared her opinion that Kelly looked better with make-up than without.
Both SA and American Twitter came for her, with Anele receiving backlash left, right and centre. It seems that Mzansi — and the entire internet really — simply refuses to let Anele live that moment down!
So ... on Wednesday when Kelly revealed on the cover of Women’s Health that she is pregnant with her second child in a baby bump photo shoot, all tweeps could think about was ... yep, you guessed it ... Anele!
It didn’t take Mzansi that long to start bringing up the past and get Anele trending.
Here is some of the tomfoolery that went down just a few hours after Destiny's Child’s Kelly announced her bundle of joy:
Anele is about to trend https://t.co/PcfayqjvU8 pic.twitter.com/cmBHOQyETk— Mr Handsome (@MrHandsome_ZA) October 7, 2020
Is Anele going to trend everytime Kelly comes up ?😭😭😍— 🌻Kgarebe’a Mokone 🌻 (@Bubu_Pearl19) October 7, 2020
Congratulations Kelly ❤️❤️ South Africans about to drag Anele again 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/VmrBJuatOK— Lesego (@MsTyra_M) October 7, 2020
Kelly is pregnant...Anele trends🤣🤣🤣😂 satafrika pic.twitter.com/a6gUpnF2V8— Nandi Nice (@NandiNice9) October 7, 2020
Aniphilanga! So every time Kelly posts something y’all going to make Anele trend ? Niyadika pic.twitter.com/kGHdkLbr5u— Bhut’ Masasa (@MsMasasa) October 7, 2020
An elephant never forgets, and SA Twitter makes sure you remember forever.