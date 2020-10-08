TshisaLIVE

Anele trends after Kelly Rowland's pregnancy announcement and Mzansi Twitter is in tatters!

08 October 2020 - 12:00
Anele's past Kelly Rowland comments have come up on the TL again.
Anele's past Kelly Rowland comments have come up on the TL again.
Image: Instagram/Anele Mdoda

Radio personality Anele Mdoda made it onto the trends list yet again on Wednesday after tweeps couldn’t help but mention her in Kelly Rowland’s pregnancy announcement.

While Anele is mostly known as a comedienne of note on these Twitter streets, it is that one incident where she wasn't “nice” that always comes back to haunt her. That time she came for American singer Kelly Rowland, unprovoked.

It was back in 2019, when Anele replied in a now-deleted tweet to Sizwe Dhlomo's opinion  that Kelly Rowland was the hottest in Destiny’s Child. In her tweet, Anele shared her opinion that Kelly looked better with make-up than without.

Anele Mdoda hits back at fresh hate about her criticism of Kelly Rowland

This could be the real start of World War 3
TshisaLIVE
9 months ago

Both SA and American Twitter came for her, with Anele receiving backlash left, right and centre. It seems that Mzansi — and the entire internet really — simply refuses to let Anele live that moment down!

So ... on Wednesday when Kelly revealed on the cover of Women’s Health that she is pregnant with her second child in a baby bump photo shoot, all tweeps could think about was ... yep, you guessed it ... Anele!

It didn’t take Mzansi that long to start bringing up the past and get Anele trending.

Here is some of the tomfoolery that went down just a few hours after Destiny's Child’s Kelly announced her bundle of joy:

An elephant never forgets, and SA Twitter makes sure you remember forever.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Three times Mzansi left celebs to defend themselves against American Twitter

Anele, LaSizwe and Nota have all been dragged by American Twitter!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

From piñata cakes to Formula One decor - inside Anele's birthday party for 5-year-old Alakhe

Alakhe’s idol is Valtteri Bottas and the Finnish driver served as inspiration for the birthday cake.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Frustrated Anele Mdoda asks racists: What is it you would like us to do?

"If you are tired of hearing about racism, imagine us on the constant receiving end"
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Black Coffee responds to haters with a picture of how he spent his weekend TshisaLIVE
  2. 'He proposed and I said yes' - Khaya Dladla issa fiancé! TshisaLIVE
  3. Riky Rick opens up again about his beef with Cassper: I would love to be on ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Baby Simba showed Cassper FLAMES when he was on sole parenting duty TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | SK and brother Abdul Khoza give praise to Meshack Mavuso TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

“Dehorned is better than dead”: Rangers race to protect SA's rhinos with ...
Who, what, when? Brendin Horner's murder: What we know so far
X