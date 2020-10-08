Anele trends after Kelly Rowland's pregnancy announcement and Mzansi Twitter is in tatters!

Radio personality Anele Mdoda made it onto the trends list yet again on Wednesday after tweeps couldn’t help but mention her in Kelly Rowland’s pregnancy announcement.

While Anele is mostly known as a comedienne of note on these Twitter streets, it is that one incident where she wasn't “nice” that always comes back to haunt her. That time she came for American singer Kelly Rowland, unprovoked.

It was back in 2019, when Anele replied in a now-deleted tweet to Sizwe Dhlomo's opinion that Kelly Rowland was the hottest in Destiny’s Child. In her tweet, Anele shared her opinion that Kelly looked better with make-up than without.