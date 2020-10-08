Cheesy pick-up lines alert! Here's how Prince Kaybee slid into his bae's DMs
Prince Kaybee took part in the viral “how it started vs how its going” social media challenge, sharing screenshots of him taking his shot at bae Zola Mhlongo.
The trend has seen people around the world share their successes and growth in romantic relationships, friendships and even careers.
The Charlotte hitmaker jumped on the bandwagon and posted snaps of him doing what so many of us are scared to: sliding into your crush's DMs.
According to the screenshots shared on Twitter, Prince Kaybee got straight to the point and complimented Zola on her looks.
And their love blossomed from there.
LOL😅— K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) October 7, 2020
How it started How its going pic.twitter.com/o3HtLEpca6
A smitten Zola responded with “a summary of how I've never been happier”, with three heart emojis.
A short summary of how I've never been happier ❤️❤️ https://t.co/Mkcb0oWAEz— Zola Ayabulela Mhlongo (@ZolaZeelovin) October 7, 2020
From Cassper Nyovest to Riky Rick, here are other celebs who have participated in the challenge:
How it started. Where we at now #BongiNkosi pic.twitter.com/HeRtCwJYCu— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) October 8, 2020
How it started. How its going. pic.twitter.com/9iPE2Uv2An— MR MAKHADO ungam’ncishi (@rikyrickworld) October 8, 2020