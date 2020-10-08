Cheesy pick-up lines alert! Here's how Prince Kaybee slid into his bae's DMs

Prince Kaybee took part in the viral “how it started vs how its going” social media challenge, sharing screenshots of him taking his shot at bae Zola Mhlongo.

The trend has seen people around the world share their successes and growth in romantic relationships, friendships and even careers.

The Charlotte hitmaker jumped on the bandwagon and posted snaps of him doing what so many of us are scared to: sliding into your crush's DMs.

According to the screenshots shared on Twitter, Prince Kaybee got straight to the point and complimented Zola on her looks.

And their love blossomed from there.