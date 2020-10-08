IN MEMES | Mam Sonto's prayer before hijacking cars leaves 'Gomora' fans SHOOK!
While Gomora fans have finally accepted that despite her deceiving looks, Mam'Sonto is a hard-core criminal, they were also left shook at her level of disrespect for God, when she legit said a prayer asking God to help them successfully hijack cars.
It took viewers a minute to accept that the loving gogo to three teens doubles up as Gomora's most dangerous mafia who can shoot a person at point blank range without hesitation. However, it was Wednesday's episode that made fans realise just how complex Mam'Sonto (played by Connie Chiume) is as a character.
Not only does she love money and gets it though evil deeds, she sees nothing wrong in asking God for guidance and protection before doing a job. Fans learnt that perhaps thugs and gangsters pray after all, when they watched Mam'Sonto summon her God to show them the way.
It was in the way that she prayed with conviction and the way even the criminals that work for her couldn't believe the passion in her prayer.
Yoh! When ma'am shouted “Fire!” the net was completely done!
Mam Sonto @connie_chiume for president 🤣🤣🤣🔥🔥🔥#Gomora #gomoramzansi #GomoraMzanzi pic.twitter.com/5zibIobLKg— Shad MyShadz (@shad_myshadz) October 7, 2020
Fans can't figure out if they are shocked by the audacity to pray before committing a major criminal act or if it's the reactions her fellow criminals had at the impromptu prayer ...
Even God was probably there like:
God looking at Mam Sonto like 👇🏾#gomoramzansi pic.twitter.com/ILrDUzCMSi— #ƳЄƛƦ3413 (@salim_sgo) October 7, 2020
Anyway, here are some of the top reactions from Gomora fans:
Did Mam Sonto pray before her evils deeds #GomoraMzanzi #gomora #gomoramzansi pic.twitter.com/GyH8tOVQIS— Groot Sester (@ZethuBruh) October 7, 2020
#gomoramzansi fire fire fire mama Sonto pic.twitter.com/05kthwPHEt— MphoM (@MphoMasokeZA) October 7, 2020
Mam Sonto prays over her shady dealings?#gomoramzansi pic.twitter.com/WVrX8EpgcV— Thenjiwe Khumalo (@10GEE_Khumi) October 7, 2020
Lol Mam'Sonto's Prayer though, Safa Jeso ai Bowa ngwana wa ha Maria. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔#GomoraMzanzi#Gomora#Gomoramzansi pic.twitter.com/bqwlY4Rr6J— Kag'sow_🇿🇦 (@NjabuloMtsenga) October 7, 2020
Yhe mam sonto ❤❤😂😂😂uthini "di talente" of stealing I didn't knew God has the Angels that works with ppl who need such talents🤣🤣🤣 #gomoramzansi pic.twitter.com/Fxy22GG6pw— Mpumie56 (@mpumie562) October 7, 2020
Mam Sonto's prayer guys #GomoraMzansi pic.twitter.com/6Cv4XTOBG7— Cecilia Pholo 🌸 (@cecilia_pholo) October 7, 2020
Mam Sonto is seriously praying?— Zygomaticus (@Zygomaticus23) October 7, 2020
Yoh😂😂🙅♂️#Gomora#Gomoramzansi pic.twitter.com/a2LFoOlPCo
Mam Sonto's praying for guidance feom God to steal cars #gomoramzansi pic.twitter.com/CP3BL9EZmZ— EXPLAIN YOURSELF (@Mrs_Dabane) October 7, 2020