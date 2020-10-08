TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Mam Sonto's prayer before hijacking cars leaves 'Gomora' fans SHOOK!

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
08 October 2020 - 15:00
Veteran actress Connie Chiume plays Mam' Sonto on Gomora.
Image: Instagram/Connie Chiume

While Gomora fans have finally accepted that despite her deceiving looks, Mam'Sonto is a hard-core criminal, they were also left shook at her level of disrespect for God, when she legit said a prayer asking God to help them successfully hijack cars.

It took viewers a minute to accept that the loving gogo to three teens doubles up as Gomora's most dangerous mafia who can shoot a person at point blank range without hesitation. However, it was Wednesday's episode that made fans realise just how complex Mam'Sonto (played by Connie Chiume) is as a character.

Not only does she love money and gets it though evil deeds, she sees nothing wrong in asking God for guidance and protection before doing a job. Fans learnt that perhaps thugs and gangsters pray after all, when they watched Mam'Sonto summon her God to show them the way.

It was in the way that she prayed with conviction and the way even the criminals that work for her couldn't believe the passion in her prayer.

Yoh! When ma'am shouted “Fire!” the net was completely done!

Fans can't figure out if they are shocked by the audacity to pray before committing a major criminal act or if it's the reactions her fellow criminals had at the impromptu prayer ...

Even God was probably there like:

Anyway, here are some of the top reactions from Gomora fans:

