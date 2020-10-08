Rami Chuene denies taking aim at the Fergusons with her 'Hawks' tweets
After having watched the Hawks in action this week, actress Rami Chuene expressed her opinion that the directorate for priority crimes investigation needs to extend its services to the SA entertainment industry.
The Hawks made headlines this week as they executed a series of arrests, including that of Edwin Sodi. This left the Isono actress feeling like they need to do the same thing for the industry she works in.
“As soon as Hawks are done with politics they must come to the mighty, unstoppable and greedy entertainment ‘gods’," Rami tweeted.
“The corruption, greed and exploitation has built many mansions and bought many cars leaving many artists broke since the days of Bophelo ke Semphekgo.”
Knowing Rami's history with Ferguson Films, co-owned by Connie and Shona Ferguson, tweeps felt her tweet was a bit more personal and perhaps a sub-tweet to her former bosses.
The actress formerly played TGOM on the popular Ferguson Films production, The Queen. Rami's contract was allegedly not renewed when their relationship ended in a “not so amicable” manner.
However, Rami shut down that train of speculation quickly, letting tweeps know that the industry is too big for her to be accused of aiming for the production company every time she airs an opinion about corruption in the industry.
“The entertainment industry is huge guys. I can’t be talking about the industry and you think I’m talking about one show/production.”
Rami also told one of the tweeps that replied to her initial tweet saying he hopes this time around she'll spill the beans, that there's nothing to “spill” because the matters she hopes the Hawks will attend to have been making headlines for years.
Sis went on to remind tweeps who the hell she is - a star!
“I’m way bigger than that. Yes, I am. You’re thinking one grain and I’m talking about the whole farm.”
