TshisaLIVE

Somizi on dealing with depression & anxiety

“I suffer from being constantly anxious. Being scared of something I don't know.”

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
08 October 2020 - 18:00
Somizi shared his journey on dealing with depression and anxiety.
Somizi shared his journey on dealing with depression and anxiety.
Image: Instagram/Somizi Mhlongo

Media personality Somizi has opened up to his fans about being diagnosed with depression and his journey to healing in a candid Instagram TV video.

In the video posted on Wednesday, Somizi revealed that he was suffering from depression and told followers that while he was doing well and had been making progress in dealing with the mental illness, some days were hard for him.

“I was diagnosed with depression last year, early last year around Jan and I've been dealing with it. I don't believe it completely goes away but I believe you can improve, you can work on being better and being positive.”

Somizi shared that lately he's been struggling with depression's cousin, anxiety.

“Lately I've been suffering from a very intense amount of anxiety and I didn't know that anxiety could be a disorder.

“I suffer from being constantly anxious. Being scared of something I don't know. Also being scared of what might go wrong, because at the moment my things are going mostly well. My career is going so well, my marriage is going well, my family is good and I am good but I always have this anxiety guys. It is such a joy stealer,” Somizi said.

Later in the video, the Idols SA judge links some of his bad days to having not given himself enough time to mourn the death of his mother, the late Mary Twala.

The Dinner at Somizi's host explained to his fans that they needed to accept that not all days will be sunny and bright. He said he felt he needed to share because perhaps some of his followers were blindly letting fear and anxiety steal their joy.

Watch the full video below.

MORE

WATCH | Somizi: 'Everything is spiritual, I am spiritual'

"I'm like 'no, Somizi, you're starting to lose the battle if you want to start fighting everything that you see'."
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Somizi is making a music comeback

Somizi Mhlongo is making a music comeback and will feature on Judith Sephuma's latest album.
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

'He saw a gap and filled it' - Khanyi Mbau defends Somizi in open up the industry debate

Mohale said he was among about 12 people who auditioned for the "Rhythm City" role
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Somizi’s cooking reality show in lukewarm water with fans

"People act different when freebies are involved, look at how y'all are making suggestions yet you wanted him cancelled."
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Black Coffee responds to haters with a picture of how he spent his weekend TshisaLIVE
  2. Riky Rick opens up again about his beef with Cassper: I would love to be on ... TshisaLIVE
  3. 'He proposed and I said yes' - Khaya Dladla issa fiancé! TshisaLIVE
  4. Baby Simba showed Cassper FLAMES when he was on sole parenting duty TshisaLIVE
  5. AKA slams troll trying to make DJ Zinhle’s win about him: Leave it alone man TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

“Dehorned is better than dead”: Rangers race to protect SA's rhinos with ...
Who, what, when? Brendin Horner's murder: What we know so far
X