Twitter split over Zinga's comments that 'KO killed AKA on Run Jozi'

Rapper AKA is still taking jabs from fans who believe rapper K.O bodied him on his 2014 hit, Run Jozi.

The rapper once again became the centre of conversation on Twitter resulting in him occupying five spots on the trends list for apparently being “killed” on his own song.

This comes after musician Zingah expressed his disagreement with hip hop artist manager, Nhlamulo “Nota” Baloyi, during a virtual interview that AKA did a better job than K.O.

According to Zingah, he believed K.O's lyrics had more power than AKA's, while Nota had previously shared with YouTuber MacG that he thought AKA had given a greater contribution to the song.

Feeling that Nota was wrong in his judgment, Zingah took it further and hit the socials tweeting that it was “no secret” that Mr Supa Dupa delivered on the Run Jozi classic. He also alluded that uTata ka Kairo even knew the truth.