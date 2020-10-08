TshisaLIVE

Twitter split over Zinga's comments that 'KO killed AKA on Run Jozi'

08 October 2020 - 13:00 By Masego Seemela
AKA still got the block hot with his 2014 hit, Run Jozi.
Image: Instagram/AKA

Rapper AKA is still taking jabs from fans who believe rapper K.O bodied him on his 2014 hit, Run Jozi.

The rapper once again became the centre of conversation on Twitter resulting in him occupying five spots on the trends list for apparently being “killed” on his own song.

This comes after musician Zingah expressed his disagreement with hip hop artist manager, Nhlamulo “Nota” Baloyi, during a virtual interview that AKA did a better job than K.O.

According to Zingah, he believed K.O's lyrics had more power than AKA's, while Nota had previously shared with YouTuber MacG that he thought AKA had given a greater contribution to the song.

Feeling that Nota was wrong in his judgment, Zingah took it further and hit the socials tweeting that it was “no secret” that Mr Supa Dupa delivered on the Run Jozi classic. He also alluded that uTata ka Kairo even knew the truth.

Zingah went on to explain that he thought KO did better because of the effect that the rapper's lyrics had on the power of the song.

While this is not the first time that AKA gets dragged for being bodied by K.O, the seemed to pay no mind to what Zingah had to say about him.

He even shared a screen recording of the virtual interview, poking fun at Nota and Zingah's conversation.

The conversation sparked a big debate on Twitter with many people siding with Zingah about how badly the Supa Mega was bodied in the song.

Here's what the streets are saying:

