Twitter split over Zinga's comments that 'KO killed AKA on Run Jozi'
Rapper AKA is still taking jabs from fans who believe rapper K.O bodied him on his 2014 hit, Run Jozi.
The rapper once again became the centre of conversation on Twitter resulting in him occupying five spots on the trends list for apparently being “killed” on his own song.
This comes after musician Zingah expressed his disagreement with hip hop artist manager, Nhlamulo “Nota” Baloyi, during a virtual interview that AKA did a better job than K.O.
According to Zingah, he believed K.O's lyrics had more power than AKA's, while Nota had previously shared with YouTuber MacG that he thought AKA had given a greater contribution to the song.
Feeling that Nota was wrong in his judgment, Zingah took it further and hit the socials tweeting that it was “no secret” that Mr Supa Dupa delivered on the Run Jozi classic. He also alluded that uTata ka Kairo even knew the truth.
We ALL know KO killed AKA on Run Jozi. Killing someone on a song isn’t always about out rapping them. It’s about the more impactful performance. So as true as everything Nota said was, he still was wrong.— #ForTheLevel (@Zingah_LOTJ) October 7, 2020
Kiernan himself knows this as truth.
Zingah went on to explain that he thought KO did better because of the effect that the rapper's lyrics had on the power of the song.
While this is not the first time that AKA gets dragged for being bodied by K.O, the seemed to pay no mind to what Zingah had to say about him.
He even shared a screen recording of the virtual interview, poking fun at Nota and Zingah's conversation.
Kiernan said this, Kiernan said that ... Kiernan says a lot of things. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/AjbRYZjTmW— AKA (@akaworldwide) October 8, 2020
The conversation sparked a big debate on Twitter with many people siding with Zingah about how badly the Supa Mega was bodied in the song.
Here's what the streets are saying:
Whatever Nota & The Megacy are busy smoking should be ignored bcos K.O's verse on Run Jozi was untouchable ⚡🔥🐜pic.twitter.com/YUtxBURgJD— 🐝 RAP_CITY_SA 🇿🇦™ (@Rap_City_SA) October 7, 2020
K.O killed AKA on Run Jozi just like he did on God's Will pic.twitter.com/NjBNNb51u4— JOHN_WICK (@Khaya__Khumalo) October 7, 2020
Agree with whoever you like, but you can’t disagree with history. We were all here, we all saw it. In full view of South Africa. That verse made that YEAR SHAKE— #ForTheLevel (@Zingah_LOTJ) October 7, 2020
Aka had to come twice to match that verse😂😂😹😹🤣— The_6_Paths_of_Pain (@EXCLUSIVE_SUPRE) October 7, 2020
Respect that verse I repeat respect it pic.twitter.com/Rpey8LiAH6
But lets be honest, there is no SA HIP HOP verse that is better than K.O's on run jozi!! pic.twitter.com/D1TJwcbgvl— ㄥ乇乇 (@IamLeeCore) October 7, 2020
KO killed AKA on Run Jozi and if someone thinks otherwise, they're crazy. Finish and Klaar! pic.twitter.com/3uuDzmJdJc— Azee (@TheRealAzee_RSA) October 7, 2020
