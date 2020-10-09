Cassper chuffed that 'AMN' has been number one for four weeks
'I dropped a f**ken amazing album, full stop'
Talk about levels! Rapper Cassper Nyovest is still celebrating the success of his new album Any Minute Now (A.M. N) which has claimed the number one spot for the past four weeks.
With only just strictly rap songs on the fifth studio album, the rapper felt that his new offering was doing pretty well even in a mainly amapiano dominating era.
Taking to Twitter, Cass enthusiastically shared how while people don't listen to albums any more, he was quite chuffed that Mzansi was enjoying the songs on AMN leading to it being the number one album for four weeks.
Cassper even how inferred his last project cannot be downplayed while giving himself a pat on the back for producing a very good album.
Poeple don't really listen to albums anymore so the fact that a rap album with nothing but rap music on it has been number 1 for 4 weeks straight in the amapiano climate is lit. You can't downplay that. I dropped a fucking amazing album and the people are loving it. Go fella FAO!— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) October 7, 2020
The success of his album has seen his single Amademoni being certified gold while Good For That has reaching platinum status.
Though Mufasa may be blowing his own horn, tweeps shared how they too believe Cassper produced a very good album.
NOKTHULA— THABANG KHOZA (@tckhozen) October 7, 2020
NWANESU
LOCO
AMADIMONI
HYNOTIZE
Bonginkosi
Those jams will kill events !!! The sing slings here 🔥🔥
Cassper is so smart that when he’s recording he thinks about those stage moments,like that “Mina ngi sexy man” people are laughing but wait until the festive 😂🤞🏿
Bonginkosi is that jam,it hits you anytime, even at a groove you’ll stop & be like ohh thank you lord & you know how drunk people love gospel 😂 @jamazola7 you did one here grootman. It will basically shut everything down everyone screaming Ngiya bonga baba!!— THABANG KHOZA (@tckhozen) October 7, 2020
That’s true bro. When you posted videos saying this is your best project yet they didn’t want to believe it but you really showed the world that you were born for this— SYRE👑 (@MelusiMoloi_) October 7, 2020
This album was sincere and honest you wore your heart on your sleeves and that my dude has really moved us! Thank you for this master piece from Monate Mpolaye to this 🙏 😅 hai nor maan There is a God maan!!— Tumelo Dennis Mabiletsa (@Pawposki) October 8, 2020
What i don't like about the album #AMN is that it's addictive, play one song and you'll listen till the end. Signs of a good album noted— Doctor (@Mdokodi) October 7, 2020