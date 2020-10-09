TshisaLIVE

Cassper chuffed that 'AMN' has been number one for four weeks

'I dropped a f**ken amazing album, full stop'

09 October 2020 - 06:00 By Masego Seemela
Rapper Cassper Nyovest still basking in the success of album AMN.
Image: Via Cassper Nyovest Instagram

Talk about levels! Rapper Cassper Nyovest is still celebrating the success of his new album Any Minute Now (A.M. N) which has claimed the number one spot for the past four weeks.

With only just strictly rap songs on the fifth studio album, the rapper felt that his new offering was doing pretty well even in a mainly amapiano dominating era.

Taking to Twitter, Cass enthusiastically shared how while people don't listen to albums any more, he was quite chuffed that Mzansi was enjoying the songs on AMN leading to it being the number one album for four weeks.

Cassper even how inferred his last project cannot be downplayed while giving himself a pat on the back for producing a very good album.

The success of his album has seen his single Amademoni being certified gold while Good For That has reaching platinum status.

Though Mufasa may be blowing his own horn, tweeps shared how they too believe Cassper produced a very good album.

