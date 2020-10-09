How it started vs how it's going: Master KG's 174 million views 'Jerusalema' flex

Master KG has joined scores of social media users who are flexing their growth in the “how it started vs how it's going challenge”, by celebrating the success of his global hit song, Jerusalema.

Since its release in December 2019, the song, which features vocalist Nomcebo Zikode, has reached heights many musicians can only dream of. It has garnered more than 174 million views on online streaming service YouTube, in less than a year.

In August the musician and fans celebrated a milestone of 100 million views, and by September it had already raced to 150 million views.

The Limpopo DJ shared a screenshot this week from YouTube showing how the song grew from 13,000 views to 174 million.

Fans flooded the comments with congratulatory messages, with some predicting that the song will hit 200 million views by the end of the year.