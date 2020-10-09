IN MEMES | Fans slam Musa Mseleku for using MaKhumalo’s infertility as an excuse for a fifth wife

Uthando Nes'thembu fans are fed up with polygamist Musa Mseleku using every opportunity he can to remind Makhumalo that she's barren — and Thursday's episode had viewers slamming him for using her infertility as an excuse to take on a fifth wife.

Musa is married to four women, MaCele, MaYeni, MaKhumalo and MaNgwabe, in that order. Out of the four, Makhumalo is the one that's struggling to conceive. In the previous seasons fans have applauded Musa for the support he's shown his third wife, instead of the typical abuse African women are known to endure in their marriages when they can't have children.

However, since this new season began, fans have noticed that Musa has been rubbing MaKhumalo's infertility in her face every chance he gets. Musa had fans fuming when he explained his vision for taking a fifth wife, who he says should also be called MaKhumalo and should have enough children to share with the existing Makhumalo.

Needless to say, fans were disgusted by his “logic”. They asked why he isn't considering IVF or surrogacy, when he's shown that he has the money for it.

“We live in a modern day SA, the man bought four cars for his wives, surely he can afford a surrogate. Appease the underground gang and make babies for that poor woman and stop subjecting her to insults and ridicule. Harvest her eggs and protect her dignity hawu!” one tweep said.

Tweeps called Musa out on the TL and had just the right memes for their sympathy for MaKhumalo.