TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Fans slam Musa Mseleku for using MaKhumalo’s infertility as an excuse for a fifth wife

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
09 October 2020 - 13:00
Polygamist Musa Mseleku and his third wife MaKhumalo.
Polygamist Musa Mseleku and his third wife MaKhumalo.
Image: Via Instagram/Thobile Khumalo

Uthando Nes'thembu fans are fed up with polygamist Musa Mseleku using every opportunity he can to remind Makhumalo that she's barren — and Thursday's episode had viewers slamming him for using her infertility as an excuse to take on a fifth wife.  

Musa is married to four women, MaCele, MaYeni, MaKhumalo and MaNgwabe, in that order. Out of the four, Makhumalo is the one that's struggling to conceive. In the previous seasons fans have applauded Musa for the support he's shown his third wife, instead of the typical abuse African women are known to endure in their marriages when they can't have children.

However, since this new season began, fans have noticed that Musa has been rubbing MaKhumalo's infertility in her face every chance he gets. Musa had fans fuming when he explained his vision for taking a fifth wife, who he says should also be called MaKhumalo and should have enough children to share with the existing Makhumalo.

Needless to say, fans were disgusted by his “logic”. They asked why he isn't considering IVF or surrogacy, when he's shown that he has the money for it.

We live in a modern day SA, the man bought four cars for his wives, surely he can afford a surrogate. Appease the underground gang and make babies for that poor woman and stop subjecting her to insults and ridicule. Harvest her eggs and protect her dignity hawu!” one tweep said.

Tweeps called Musa out on the TL and had just the right memes for their sympathy for MaKhumalo.

IN MEMES | 'Uthando Nesthembu' fans stan Mpumelelo's ‘maturity’

Fans were super proud of MaYeni's teenage son for standing his ground
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

In the beginning it was supposed to be just me & Musa: Ma Yeni has internet in tears

Ma Yeni has always been honest and she wasn't about to hold back now
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

MaCele's big heart keeps winning & is slowly exposing err'body else

MaCele's unconditional love has seen fans do a 360 on their initial impression of her
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

IN MEMES | MaCele got all the spotlight, but fans want their faves, too

It didn't go down too well with MaYeni or MaKhumalo fans not to see their fave wives of the Mseleku household!
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Black Coffee responds to haters with a picture of how he spent his weekend TshisaLIVE
  2. Riky Rick opens up again about his beef with Cassper: I would love to be on ... TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES | Mam Sonto's prayer before hijacking cars leaves 'Gomora' fans SHOOK! TshisaLIVE
  4. AKA slams troll trying to make DJ Zinhle’s win about him: Leave it alone man TshisaLIVE
  5. Rami Chuene denies taking aim at the Fergusons with her 'Hawks' tweets TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

“Dehorned is better than dead”: Rangers race to protect SA's rhinos with ...
Brendin Horner's murder: What we know so far
X