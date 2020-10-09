IN MEMES | Fans slam Musa Mseleku for using MaKhumalo’s infertility as an excuse for a fifth wife
Uthando Nes'thembu fans are fed up with polygamist Musa Mseleku using every opportunity he can to remind Makhumalo that she's barren — and Thursday's episode had viewers slamming him for using her infertility as an excuse to take on a fifth wife.
Musa is married to four women, MaCele, MaYeni, MaKhumalo and MaNgwabe, in that order. Out of the four, Makhumalo is the one that's struggling to conceive. In the previous seasons fans have applauded Musa for the support he's shown his third wife, instead of the typical abuse African women are known to endure in their marriages when they can't have children.
However, since this new season began, fans have noticed that Musa has been rubbing MaKhumalo's infertility in her face every chance he gets. Musa had fans fuming when he explained his vision for taking a fifth wife, who he says should also be called MaKhumalo and should have enough children to share with the existing Makhumalo.
Needless to say, fans were disgusted by his “logic”. They asked why he isn't considering IVF or surrogacy, when he's shown that he has the money for it.
“We live in a modern day SA, the man bought four cars for his wives, surely he can afford a surrogate. Appease the underground gang and make babies for that poor woman and stop subjecting her to insults and ridicule. Harvest her eggs and protect her dignity hawu!” one tweep said.
Tweeps called Musa out on the TL and had just the right memes for their sympathy for MaKhumalo.
Mseleku jus want another wife nje, he is now using MaKhumalo as an escape goat. If indeed he wants to ukuvusa umuzi wakhe...Surrogacy will be the best #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/NrgX6BXpwu— 🇿🇦🏳️🌈Madam Speaker (@SphamandlaM_) October 8, 2020
Society needs to stop Insulting and treating women with fertility issues like trash fertility is not choice. I'm not happy with Mthombeni this season always reminding us how MaKhumalo can't have kids it's disappointing b #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/ikrNPubVZa— Bianca_Gold (@Bianca_gold_110) October 8, 2020
The way mseleku is going out of his way to push for this 5th wife like......... His 'reasoning' sounds more like manipulation that is based on tradition that isn't even correct #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/gRbuB9KXv7— Just Bridge (@JustBridgetR) October 8, 2020
Woman abuse disguised under cultural polygamy. The message that some men send to women who cannot conceive. #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/GMl4ulXCUq— Moses Lougan (@MosesLougan) October 8, 2020
The way they justify cheating and demeaning women under the name of "isithembu" #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/KqpvVhJRuo— Nolwazi Mabaleka (@Makhumalo_Nolly) October 8, 2020
My heart bleeds for Makhumalo 😭😭😭 #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/8IEZY7VNYE— Ado2717 🗡 (@masithifc) October 8, 2020
MaKhumalo said we should try surrogacy or something and he said no... Kanti lobaba ufunani? #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/raNFTKlu2g— ♍ Luyolo Tyrone🏳️🌈 🌼 (@tyrone_loxx) October 8, 2020
I'm confused. If the children that will be born will be to raise Makhumalo's house what will be happening to the house of the new wife?#Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/nztdV32wkp— Just Bridge (@JustBridgetR) October 8, 2020
MaNgwabe and MaKhumalo are going to leave Musa. They are so fed up. MaNgwabe is about to graduate and go be independent, MaK will go get a surrogate with her new man. Musa is about to receive a wakeup call #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/JAQeNmscJM— Amazement (@Amaze_M) October 8, 2020