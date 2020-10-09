TshisaLIVE

Kelly Khumalo’s 'Empini' goes gold and her fans are ecstatic for her

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
09 October 2020 - 12:00
Kelly Khumalo's single went gold.
Image: Instagram/Kelly Khumalo

Songstress Kelly Khumalo has proven yet again that no matter what is thrown her way, she remains worthy of the vocal highness nickname her fans have given her, as she revealed that her single Empini has been certified gold.

The single, which comes from Kelly's album The Voice of Africa, was released earlier this year and has been a firm fave since then.

All Kelly could express with tears in her eyes, was gratitude.

“Wow ... he keeps on blessing me,” she said.

Somizi, who was also the MC at the private listening session for Kelly's album at the Universal offices, sang her praises.

“We are here to celebrate a great sister of mine, a great friend of mine. We've come a long way, Kelly and I ...”

“We celebrating the voice of Africa. Finally, Kelly has a title that suits her voice. Kelly is the voice of Africa, in my books Kelly is the best female vocalist we've ever had in our time and that we shall not be apologetic about,” Somizi said at the session.

Empini, written and produced by Mondli Ngcobo of Inkanyezi fame, also talks to the wars she and other people are facing.

“When we were in studio creating the song, we wanted to talk about the woman who has conquered everything that was meant to destroy her and that's how the song came to live,” she told TshisaLIVE earlier this year.

“The song is not just about my personal war, it's about the wars that we — as individuals and as people — are facing on a daily basis. If you look at where we are right now, there are so many battles that we are faced with. From Covid-19 to GBV, to racism and the list goes on and on and on.”

Other celebs such as Lira and DJ Sbu also joined her fans in congratulating the songstress.

Aaaah well deserved! Great work and congratulations,” Lira said.

“Congratulations sisi @Massivmetro is very proud of you,” DJ Sbu added.

Here are some of the reactions from the Kelly army.

X