Kelly Khumalo’s 'Empini' goes gold and her fans are ecstatic for her

Songstress Kelly Khumalo has proven yet again that no matter what is thrown her way, she remains worthy of the vocal highness nickname her fans have given her, as she revealed that her single Empini has been certified gold.

The single, which comes from Kelly's album The Voice of Africa, was released earlier this year and has been a firm fave since then.

All Kelly could express with tears in her eyes, was gratitude.

“Wow ... he keeps on blessing me,” she said.

Somizi, who was also the MC at the private listening session for Kelly's album at the Universal offices, sang her praises.

“We are here to celebrate a great sister of mine, a great friend of mine. We've come a long way, Kelly and I ...”

“We celebrating the voice of Africa. Finally, Kelly has a title that suits her voice. Kelly is the voice of Africa, in my books Kelly is the best female vocalist we've ever had in our time and that we shall not be apologetic about,” Somizi said at the session.