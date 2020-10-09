TshisaLIVE

Mo Molemi opens a farmers' market & Mzansi is excited for him!

09 October 2020 - 08:00 By Masego Seemela
Mo Molemi is all about farming.
Mo Molemi is all about farming.
Image: Via Mo' Molemi's Facebook

Talk about seeing an opportunity and running with it! Rapper-turned-farmer Motlapele “Mo Molemi” Morule has opened up his very own Bak-Wild farmers' market in Mahikeng, North West.

The former member of Morafe, who left the group to venture into farming, has lived up to the true meaning of his name and is now providing the people of North West with his fresh produce.

It's a project he's been planning for a while now, and the former rapper took to Twitter to share a few snaps of the opening of his fresh produce store which sells vegetables and Mo Molemi merchandise.

While many praised him on the socials, his friend and former group member Khuli Chana gave him a major shoutout for living up to his name Molemi, meaning farmer.

Mo turned his back on the mic at the peak of his music career to follow his dream of becoming a farmer and it looks like all the hard work is paying off.

Earlier this year, while the country found itself in the grips of the Covid-19 pandemic and artists with no work, Mo told TshisaLIVE how his decision to leave the spotlight was finally justified.

“This very moment vindicates my decision to become a farmer. When I left rap music to dedicate myself to farming, there were many questions. I always knew that a hip-hop career is short, but this will carry me for life,” he said.

“At this moment, my peers are at home wondering where they will get their next gig and making Instagram videos, I am working and transforming my brand. After Covid-19, Mo Molemi will no longer be a rapper but a serious businessman.” 

READ MORE

Mo Molemi on the Covid-19 frontline: This moment vindicates my decision to become a farmer

"I wish Jabba was here to see this. He wanted this for me and I want to repay that faith he had in me."
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Mzansi's 'best' rappers honoured at new SA hip-hop museum

Where is Khuli Chana, Tuks Senganga, Mo Molemi, K.O, Okmalumkoolkat, JR, Anatii and Nasty C?
TshisaLIVE
10 months ago

HHP to be remembered at a memorial lecture in Mahikeng this weekend

Jabba would be turning 39 on September 14.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Cassper defends Motswako: I think y'all are obsessed with killing genres

Cassper says Motswako is forever
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Black Coffee responds to haters with a picture of how he spent his weekend TshisaLIVE
  2. Riky Rick opens up again about his beef with Cassper: I would love to be on ... TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES | Mam Sonto's prayer before hijacking cars leaves 'Gomora' fans SHOOK! TshisaLIVE
  4. AKA slams troll trying to make DJ Zinhle’s win about him: Leave it alone man TshisaLIVE
  5. Rami Chuene denies taking aim at the Fergusons with her 'Hawks' tweets TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

“Dehorned is better than dead”: Rangers race to protect SA's rhinos with ...
Who, what, when? Brendin Horner's murder: What we know so far
X