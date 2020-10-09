Mo Molemi opens a farmers' market & Mzansi is excited for him!
Talk about seeing an opportunity and running with it! Rapper-turned-farmer Motlapele “Mo Molemi” Morule has opened up his very own Bak-Wild farmers' market in Mahikeng, North West.
The former member of Morafe, who left the group to venture into farming, has lived up to the true meaning of his name and is now providing the people of North West with his fresh produce.
It's a project he's been planning for a while now, and the former rapper took to Twitter to share a few snaps of the opening of his fresh produce store which sells vegetables and Mo Molemi merchandise.
Thank you all for your kind words and support. You can now get our merch and vegetables at the farmers market pic.twitter.com/bt9IVsQkhN— OfficialMolemi (@MolemiOfficial) October 7, 2020
While many praised him on the socials, his friend and former group member Khuli Chana gave him a major shoutout for living up to his name Molemi, meaning farmer.
This is what I means to “BE YOUR WORD!!! @MolemiOfficial has launched a farmer’s market!! 🙆🏽♂️Persistence Personified! I’m proud of you MORULE pic.twitter.com/bJxoroLSb7— #BASADI... (@KhuliChana) October 7, 2020
Mo turned his back on the mic at the peak of his music career to follow his dream of becoming a farmer and it looks like all the hard work is paying off.
Earlier this year, while the country found itself in the grips of the Covid-19 pandemic and artists with no work, Mo told TshisaLIVE how his decision to leave the spotlight was finally justified.
“This very moment vindicates my decision to become a farmer. When I left rap music to dedicate myself to farming, there were many questions. I always knew that a hip-hop career is short, but this will carry me for life,” he said.
“At this moment, my peers are at home wondering where they will get their next gig and making Instagram videos, I am working and transforming my brand. After Covid-19, Mo Molemi will no longer be a rapper but a serious businessman.”