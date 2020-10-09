Mo Molemi opens a farmers' market & Mzansi is excited for him!

Talk about seeing an opportunity and running with it! Rapper-turned-farmer Motlapele “Mo Molemi” Morule has opened up his very own Bak-Wild farmers' market in Mahikeng, North West.

The former member of Morafe, who left the group to venture into farming, has lived up to the true meaning of his name and is now providing the people of North West with his fresh produce.

It's a project he's been planning for a while now, and the former rapper took to Twitter to share a few snaps of the opening of his fresh produce store which sells vegetables and Mo Molemi merchandise.