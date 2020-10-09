Nadia Nakai's doccie to premiere exclusively on Showmax next week

Rapper Nadia Nakai has dropped a teaser to her album documentary, Nadia Naked, which is set to premiere next week.

Nadia left the socials in a frenzy when she shared young visuals of what her new music doccie will feature, saying she was showing a more vulnerable side to herself.

In the snippet she shared on her socials, Nadia said, “I'm releasing this album and I'm so proud of this project ... I want women to be able to connect with my music and men to be able to understand it.”