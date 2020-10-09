TshisaLIVE

Nadia Nakai's doccie to premiere exclusively on Showmax next week

09 October 2020 - 07:00 By Masego Seemela
Nadia Nakai shows a teaser to her new doccie, 'Nadia Naked'.
Nadia Nakai shows a teaser to her new doccie, 'Nadia Naked'.
Image: Instagram/Nadia Nakai

Rapper Nadia Nakai has dropped a teaser to her album documentary, Nadia Naked, which is set to premiere next week.

Nadia left the socials in a frenzy when she shared young visuals of what her new music doccie will feature, saying she was showing a more vulnerable side to herself.

In the snippet she shared on her socials, Nadia said, “I'm releasing this album and I'm so proud of this project ... I want women to be able to connect with my music and men to be able to understand it.” 

Last month, the rapper surprised her fans when she dropped her second offering of Nadia Naked titled Nadia Naked 2, which is a deluxe edition with new additional tracks.

In the album, the Imma Boss hitmaker featured some of Mzansi's award-winning artists, including the likes of Kuli Chana, Tshego, Lady Zamar, Kwesta and American rapper, singer and record producer from Chicago, Vic Mensa.

Nadia Naked 2 is her first offering since signing to Def Jam Africa earlier this year.

The music doccie is set to exclusively premiere on Showmax on October 15 and air on Channel O on October 16. It will showcase exclusive behind-the-scenes content and unreleased music videos.

