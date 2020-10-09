'Ridiculing my culture': thousands sign petition to halt reality show 'Izangoma Zodumo'
An online petition demanding that controversial new reality TV show Izangoma Zodumo be cancelled has received more than 5,000 signatories.
The show which premiered on Mzansi Magic this week was criticised on social media for “mocking” African spirituality and traditions.
Izangoma Zodumo, according to a brief description by DStv, is a reality show about “two slay queens who have answered the calling”.
SowetanLIVE reported that the show stars two modern women and diviners. Prudence Magagula, 24, is a professional nurse and Makgotso Mokopo, 34, owns a lavish boutique in Johannesburg. The show tells the story about how the two are juggling their relationships, friendships, careers and calling.
The petition was launched on Wednesday by Slash Productions.
“The show Izangoma Zodumo is discriminating the traditional healing industry and is spreading fake news about sangomas and their gift. The show is tarnishing our reputation and is discriminating against our rights to practise as traditional healers,” reads the description of the petition.
Mzansi Magic did not responded to questions sent by TshisaLIVE about the petition at the time of publishing this article, which will be updated once this is received.
Some signatories gave their reasons for signing.
Duduzile Molala wrote: “Ubungoma should be sacred and not made a mockery on TV.”
“The show is misleading. They are not teaching people what ubungoma is. They are showing unnecessary things and shaming our dignity,” Retha Bile added.
Jostinah Kgopong wrote: “I'm a very proud traditional healer and I will definitely not allow such propaganda to tarnish a gift I respect and value.”
Poet and musician Ntsiki Mazwai said the show was not a true reflection of South African spirituality and has made people comfortable with disrespecting the African culture.
“That show has just made everybody comfortable with disrespecting ubungoma,” she said.
“You don't even have the brilliance or the foresight to teach what African spirituality is. Instead you go drag yourselves on the floor like freaking idiots and you think everybody must clap for you after you have undermined your own spirituality?! You're so damaged!”