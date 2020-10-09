'Ridiculing my culture': thousands sign petition to halt reality show 'Izangoma Zodumo'

An online petition demanding that controversial new reality TV show Izangoma Zodumo be cancelled has received more than 5,000 signatories.

The show which premiered on Mzansi Magic this week was criticised on social media for “mocking” African spirituality and traditions.

Izangoma Zodumo, according to a brief description by DStv, is a reality show about “two slay queens who have answered the calling”.

SowetanLIVE reported that the show stars two modern women and diviners. Prudence Magagula, 24, is a professional nurse and Makgotso Mokopo, 34, owns a lavish boutique in Johannesburg. The show tells the story about how the two are juggling their relationships, friendships, careers and calling.

The petition was launched on Wednesday by Slash Productions.