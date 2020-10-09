Tory Lanez charged with felony assault in Megan Thee Stallion shooting

Canadian rapper Daystar “Tory Lanez” Peterson has been charged with shooting rapper Megan Thee Stallion during a party in California. If convicted he could go to jail for the maximum term of 22 years and eight months.

According to Washington Post, the rapper's charge was made public on Thursday by the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office. The publication said Tory was charged with two felonies, one for assault with a semi-automatic firearm, and one for carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm in the vehicle.

“The rap artist known as Tory Lanez has been charged with assaulting a female friend in Hollywood Hills earlier this year,” the attorney’s office,” said.

CNN reported that Tory was riding in an SUV in Hollywood Hills on July 12 when he got into an argument with a 25-year-old woman. He is accused of shooting at her feet several times when she exited the car, and wounding her.

In August, the Savage hitmaker publicly accused Tory of shooting her in the feet. She spoke about the July incident during an Instagram Live.

She also posted a graphic photo of her wound, which she later deleted. Megan had talked on social media about the “super scary” shooting and thanked her fans for their support but initially didn't name the person she alleges shot her.

Medical records reviewed by The Times revealed that Stallion had a surgical procedure to remove a foreign object from her heel hours after the incident. She had a 4cm by 4cm wound, according to the records.