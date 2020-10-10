TshisaLIVE

Champopo, yachts & Mother City views: Inside Bonang and Pinky Girl's luxury trip

10 October 2020 - 12:00
Bonang Matheba vacationed like the queen she is.
Image: Twitter/Bonang

Bonang Matheba and bestie Pinky Girl took a luxurious weekend trip to Cape Town with champopo and yachts, and the duo had us craving a girl’s trip!

With the national lockdown moved to level 1 and the rules easing up, we can be sure we will see our faves on the TL partying it up around the country. From safari getaways to baecations, celebs are living it up and catching up on lost time.

The House of BNG businesswoman travelled to the Western Cape over the weekend, and took to Instagram to bless her millions of followers with snaps of how the famous, monied and elite vacation when in Cape Town and Franschhoek.

Her cousin and best friend Pinky Girl tagged along. The pair were seen looking fabulous on a private yacht and sipping MCC with views of the Cape Town shoreline.

Basically, B was like: “This is my oxygen y'all been breathing and I'm taking my sh** back!”

Here are a few snaps from their weekend getaway:

View this post on Instagram

....Cape Town. 😎💐

A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) on

Clifton Beach views!

Inside Bonang's mini Cape Town vacay with her cousin.
Image: Instagram/Bonang Matheba

'Hit me up, you know I got the vibe'

View this post on Instagram

💐😎🥂

A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) on

Titanic (1997)

Bonang and Pinky Girl spent time on the water in Cape Town.
Image: Instagram/Bonang Matheba

Road tripping in style

View this post on Instagram

💐🖤

A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) on

Hey Pinky Girl!

The two women had the best time.
Image: Instagram/Pinky Girl

Queen B at her best!

View this post on Instagram

🧡💐

A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) on

#DripIsForever

Bonang and Pinky Girl headed south for a girls' weekend away.
Image: Instagram/Bonang Matheba

Bonang's MCC is going international!

Get ready Botswana - House of BNG Méthode Cap Classique is coming soon!
