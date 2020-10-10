Champopo, yachts & Mother City views: Inside Bonang and Pinky Girl's luxury trip

Bonang Matheba and bestie Pinky Girl took a luxurious weekend trip to Cape Town with champopo and yachts, and the duo had us craving a girl’s trip!

With the national lockdown moved to level 1 and the rules easing up, we can be sure we will see our faves on the TL partying it up around the country. From safari getaways to baecations, celebs are living it up and catching up on lost time.

The House of BNG businesswoman travelled to the Western Cape over the weekend, and took to Instagram to bless her millions of followers with snaps of how the famous, monied and elite vacation when in Cape Town and Franschhoek.

Her cousin and best friend Pinky Girl tagged along. The pair were seen looking fabulous on a private yacht and sipping MCC with views of the Cape Town shoreline.

Basically, B was like: “This is my oxygen y'all been breathing and I'm taking my sh** back!”

Here are a few snaps from their weekend getaway: