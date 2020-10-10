NaakMusiQ says SA hip hop Twitter beef isn't a publicity stunt
“Not one bit, I give you my word!” said the actor
Anga “NaakMusiQ” Makubalo cleared the air on the ongoing battle between Prince Kaybee, DJ Maphorisa, and himself, saying that their beef is definitely not a publicity stunt.
With all the Twitter wars going on there by SA hip-hop Twitter, one can only be curious if all these interactions are even real. From Cassper Nyovest and AKA’s boxing match to AKA beefing with ... everyone, many fans have been sceptical of their problematic faves' clap back wars.
This week, a fan took to Twitter to ask musician NaakMusiQ if all these unnecessary beefs popping up on the TL are part of a marketing campaign to promote themselves.
The musician was quick to dispel these rumours.
“Not one bit, I give you my word!” tweeted NaakMusiQ.
Not one bit, i give you my word!!!!! https://t.co/qsSOz7b6B9— Anga Makubalo (@NaakMusiQ) October 4, 2020
Just two weeks ago the star and musician Prince Kaybee got into an all-out Twitter war over the age-old battle between BMW and Mercedes-Benz fans. After Prince Kaybee said “BMW is ‘k*k like k*k musiQ”, Anga didn’t hold back in his ultimate Twitter clap back of the decade.
“This coming from a guy who came to me and told me how much it would mean to him for me to be on his songs. Twice!
“I’m seriously sick of this. I’m honestly going to stuff you up. Uphaphiswa zezi awards for songs that were produced by other people and this new money of yours. I'll kick your a** dog!” replied NaakMusiQ.
Even if you’re beefing for the attention, don’t let that stop you from entertaining us guys!