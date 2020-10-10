NaakMusiQ says SA hip hop Twitter beef isn't a publicity stunt

Anga “NaakMusiQ” Makubalo cleared the air on the ongoing battle between Prince Kaybee, DJ Maphorisa, and himself, saying that their beef is definitely not a publicity stunt.

With all the Twitter wars going on there by SA hip-hop Twitter, one can only be curious if all these interactions are even real. From Cassper Nyovest and AKA’s boxing match to AKA beefing with ... everyone, many fans have been sceptical of their problematic faves' clap back wars.

This week, a fan took to Twitter to ask musician NaakMusiQ if all these unnecessary beefs popping up on the TL are part of a marketing campaign to promote themselves.

The musician was quick to dispel these rumours.

“Not one bit, I give you my word!” tweeted NaakMusiQ.