WATCH | Somizi meets Master KG for the first time

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung was left in awe after meeting the biggest hitmaker in the world right now, Master KG, for the first time at the weekend.

The Idols SA judge took to Instagram and shared a video of meeting the Jerusalema hitmaker who was performing on Sunday night's episode of Idols SA.

In a video he shared, Somizi can be heard saying, “What are the chances that the universe would connect me to this man that I've always wanted to see. Finally, I found him.”

Feeling shy, a nervous Master KG stood up and reiterated that he and Somizi were indeed meeting for the first time. Somizi proceeded to congratulate the DJ on his success and wished him the very best for his future.