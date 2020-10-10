WATCH | Somizi meets Master KG for the first time
Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung was left in awe after meeting the biggest hitmaker in the world right now, Master KG, for the first time at the weekend.
The Idols SA judge took to Instagram and shared a video of meeting the Jerusalema hitmaker who was performing on Sunday night's episode of Idols SA.
In a video he shared, Somizi can be heard saying, “What are the chances that the universe would connect me to this man that I've always wanted to see. Finally, I found him.”
Feeling shy, a nervous Master KG stood up and reiterated that he and Somizi were indeed meeting for the first time. Somizi proceeded to congratulate the DJ on his success and wished him the very best for his future.
Speaking about hitmakers and music, Somizi recently revealed he was making a comeback to the music scene and will feature on award-winning jazz singer Judith Sephuma's latest album.
The Idol SA judge shared the news on his Instagram saying the upcoming collaboration was out of his comfort zone.
“Yesterday this friend of mine Judith Sephuma put me out my comfort zone like I've never been put before in my entire career. She asked me to collaborate with her on a song for her upcoming album.
“Jesu (Jesus) my stomach was in knots all session. She was so patient and caring throughout and coaching me all the way.”
The media personality said he doesn't know what Judith saw in him to trust him on her project.
“I don't know what u see in me for u to trust me on yo project but God bless your heart. Now as I nervously wait for the final product ..." he said.