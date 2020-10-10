Zodwa Wabantu slammed for implying she pees in the sink at public toilets

Zodwa Wabantu had the internet up in arms this week with a controversial and risqué Instagram post when, in true Zodwa fashion, she posted a snap of herself posed in a black lace ensemble and squatting on top of a sink seemingly ready to pee.

The star is no stranger to causing a stir and getting on the nerves of a tweep or two. Those who know Zodwa are aware that she thrives on the reaction she often gets out of people on the social media streets.

From contentious outfits (or lack thereof) to her Insta antics (think of her often cringeworthy live surgeries), Zodwa makes sure she is the topic of household conversations across Mzansi.

Recently, the star posted a photo of herself squatting on top of a sink. That didn’t go down too well with peeps.

“Let me pee, no time for queues,” wrote the star.

Zodwa alluding to urinating in the sink didn’t sit well with everybody. Some users didn’t take kindly to her provocative post.

Many fans found the photo distasteful, saying that displaying herself disrespecting a public facility is unacceptable.