Zodwa Wabantu slammed for implying she pees in the sink at public toilets
'Let me pee, no time for queues,' she captioned a snap of herself in a black lace ensemble and squatting on top of a sink
Zodwa Wabantu had the internet up in arms this week with a controversial and risqué Instagram post when, in true Zodwa fashion, she posted a snap of herself posed in a black lace ensemble and squatting on top of a sink seemingly ready to pee.
The star is no stranger to causing a stir and getting on the nerves of a tweep or two. Those who know Zodwa are aware that she thrives on the reaction she often gets out of people on the social media streets.
From contentious outfits (or lack thereof) to her Insta antics (think of her often cringeworthy live surgeries), Zodwa makes sure she is the topic of household conversations across Mzansi.
Recently, the star posted a photo of herself squatting on top of a sink. That didn’t go down too well with peeps.
“Let me pee, no time for queues,” wrote the star.
Zodwa alluding to urinating in the sink didn’t sit well with everybody. Some users didn’t take kindly to her provocative post.
Many fans found the photo distasteful, saying that displaying herself disrespecting a public facility is unacceptable.
However, some of Zodwa’s loyal supporters were on board for the controversial photograph, saying they love her contentious nature.
Though the socialite’s display of her body often has tongues wagging, she doesn’t want people to think that’s all she has to offer.
In an interview with TshisaLIVE earlier this year, the star was excited about her appearance on the reality TV show Moja Love. Zodwa was excited to show fans a different side to the provocateur she appears to be.
“I know people know me for my body and my dance moves. After all, it is what I do for a living. But I wanted my fans to also see that I am about more things than just my a**. Even more than the brand, the business, the money, the life I have lived has a lot of lessons for people to learn,” said Zodwa.