Boity quit criminal psychology studies due to lack of funds but says it was 'God's plan'

#OwnYoutThrone star Boity took to Twitter this week to discuss her education, telling fans that her life could have been very different if she was able to finish her criminal psychology degree.

After posting a conversation starter about the trials and tribulations of school on Twitter, the star opened about her own studies.

After a tweep asked the star about her education, Boity said that she would have been a serial killer profiler. However, finances became a problem for the star and she didn't complete her degree.

“If my mom hadn’t run out of money for my university fees, I would have been a criminal psychologist/serial killer profiler by now. But God had other plans for me,” replied Boity.