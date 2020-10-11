TshisaLIVE

Boity quit criminal psychology studies due to lack of funds but says it was 'God's plan'

“If my mom hadn’t run out of money for my university fees, I would have been a criminal psychologist/serial killer profiler by now.

11 October 2020 - 11:00
Boity opens up about her education
Boity opens up about her education
Image: Instagram/Boity/Ntsakisi Mathebula

#OwnYoutThrone star Boity took to Twitter this week to discuss her education, telling fans that her life could have been very different if she was able to finish her criminal psychology degree.

After posting a conversation starter about the trials and tribulations of school on Twitter, the star opened about her own studies.

After a tweep asked the star about her education, Boity said that she would have been a serial killer profiler. However, finances became a problem for the star and she didn't complete her degree.

“If my mom hadn’t run out of money for my university fees, I would have been a criminal psychologist/serial killer profiler by now. But God had other plans for me,” replied Boity.

Though we love you as the artist you are today, we can’t help but think how you would’ve killed it on our favourite serial killer documentaries ...

Imagine that!

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Boity gets candid about living with ancestral gifts: Madlozi are hectic!

"The Dlozis will always disappoint you about the friends you thought were 'the ones'," Boity said
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Boity shuts down pregnancy rumours after tweeps label her cravings 'suspicious'

“Can’t believe some of y’all legitimately want to tell people when to have children."
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Boity praised for her 'maturity' after congratulating Cassper on baby

Twitter is here for Boity sending Cassper Nyovest love after he welcomed his baby boy on Sunday.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Somizi meets Master KG for the first time TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES | Mam Sonto's prayer before hijacking cars leaves 'Gomora' fans SHOOK! TshisaLIVE
  3. Zodwa Wabantu slammed for implying she pees in the sink at public toilets TshisaLIVE
  4. How it started vs how it's going: Master KG's 174 million views 'Jerusalema' ... TshisaLIVE
  5. 'Ridiculing my culture': thousands sign petition to halt reality show 'Izangoma ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Man accused of inciting fiery Senekal protest faces terrorist charges after ...
“Dehorned is better than dead”: Rangers race to protect SA's rhinos with ...
X